Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Closing motorway junctions in Newport would be “reckless” and lead to “carnage”, city councillors have warned.

The current Welsh Government – led by Plaid Cymru – is looking at ‘roads-based solutions’ to the city’s motorway congestion, while also continuing to support the public transport improvements drawn up previously under Labour, following the 2019 decision to cancel the M4 relief road project.

Among the proposals is the full closure of Junction 27 and a partial shutting of Junctions 25 and 26, but in Newport councillors have reiterated their opposition to an idea they believe will have a negative impact on city drivers.

Cllr Rhian Howells, the cabinet member responsible for transport matters, said the government’s own report on the proposals said closures would reduce access to Newport and increase traffic on city roads.

The Welsh Government’s deputy transport minister, Mark Hooper, has previously acknowledged the proposals could have “consequences” for other roads, but said closures offer “some of the quickest opportunities to improve traffic flow and resilience in the M4”.

A petition against the proposals has gathered nearly 14,000 signatures, and at a Newport City Council meeting on Tuesday November 24, members spoke out again to oppose any junction closures.

Cllr Howells said the proposals would lead to worse delays at other junctions and the possibility of some drivers using residential areas as “rat runs”, for an estimated 3% reduction in M4 traffic levels.

She also said junction closures “could have the opposite effect to that intended”, by making public transport less reliable and attractive to drivers, and the government should instead “focus on” a relief road.

Opposition leader Cllr Matthew Evans said his Conservative group had “consistently” called for a relief road and accused Labour of a “hypocritical” stance on M4 congestion, having previously backed alternatives to the project.

Had the party in 2019 “done what you said you were going to do, we wouldn’t be having this debate today”, he alleged.

Cllr Evans said he would support the motion against the junction closures, and warned “lives could be lost” if the measure went ahead.

Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris agreed, telling the meeting the emergency services’ response times could be worsened by junction closures.

Cllr Kevin Whitehead, who represents Bettws and works in England, said he had been stuck in M4 traffic for four hours that day, and called the motorway “the bane of my life”.

Meanwhile, Cllr Debbie Harvey said an incident on the M4 that morning had also caused teaching delays at Llanwern High School.

Cllr Pat Drewett likened the government’s junctions plan to “shutting the main doors at Rodney Parade at full-time, and sending everyone out through the players’ tunnel – it’s inevitable queues will get longer everywhere else”.

Cllr Jason Hughes said the Welsh Government should instead “pull back from this idea and focus on things like opening the train station in Caerleon, which will make a big difference to this region”.

Following the meeting, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that motorway junctions provide important access for communities and businesses, so any future proposals would need careful assessment of local impacts.

“The recent Arup report to the Welsh Government considered a range of options, including changes to how the motorway operates, but no decisions have been made on implementation.

“We have committed to meaningful engagement with Newport City Council, local communities and [Senedd] Members before any decisions are made on specific interventions.”