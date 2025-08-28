Councillors’ ‘deteriorating’ behaviour on social media a concern
Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter
A Welsh council’s Standards Committee has raised concerns about a ‘deteriorating pattern of behaviour’ on social media from elected members.
The warning came in Flintshire County Council officers’ annual report for 2024/25, which is due to be ratified by the committee on Monday, September 1.
That report is a round-up of all the actions the Standards Committee has had to take over a 12-month period regarding complaints against councillors at both county and town council level by both the public and fellow elected officials.
And one of the key concerns highlighted in the latest report is irresponsible use of social media by councillors and group leaders.
Complaints
“There were complaints from some of the other group leaders about the irresponsible use of social media by members of their group and the committee is concerned about the apparent failure to encourage more responsible use of social media,” it said.
“It subsequently became apparent that such behaviours are not limited to that one group and are being manifested by others. Whether that is tit-for-tat behaviour is unclear.
“However it raises concern about an apparently deteriorating pattern of behaviour.
“Whether these behaviours amount to a breach of the code that would
be investigated by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) or not, the purpose of the ethical regime is, in part, to encourage behaviour that promotes rather than harms the reputation of the council.
“The statutory guidance to group leaders on their duty is that: ‘The duty does not make leaders of a political group accountable for the behaviour of their members as conduct must be a matter of individual responsibility and accountability.
“However, they do have a role in taking reasonable steps in maintaining high standards, setting an example, using their influence to support a positive culture, being proactive in promoting high standards of conduct in their group and addressing issues of alleged non-compliance as soon as they arise.”
Recommendation
The report recommends that leaders of political groups within Flintshire County Council – Labour, Liberal Democrat, Eagle, Independents, True Independents and Flintshire People’s Voice – encourage their members to build positive relationships with other members and groups, particularly those they disagree with politically.
The report adds that the committee will arrange social media training for councillors in the coming year.
