Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Talks should take place with councillors before a council decides that a patch of land or a building in their ward is declared surplus and earmarked for sale, a committee has heard.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s (PCC) Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Wednesday, November 11, councillors received a report on the draft Corporate Asset Policy following a review.

The policy brings together guidance and procedures covering the council’s property portfolio, including the management of existing assets, surplus property, property disposals, community asset transfers, leasing and the acquisition of property.

The policy had been in place since 2010, and the last review took place in 2017.

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North), who is also the cabinet member responsible for property, said: “We sought to make sure the policy remains relevant, is up to date, current and widely understood.”

He explained that the work had concentrated on ironing out “complexities” in the policy and increasing “clarity and flexibility”.

Cllr Adrian Jones (Conservative – Berriew and Castle Caereinion) asked about councillors’ involvement in deciding what is surplus.

Cllr Jones said: “Members (councillors) are not informed until a decision is made and the property put on the surplus list.”

He believed the local knowledge of the councillor should be part of discussions before a building or land goes onto the surplus list.

Cllr Berriman explained that a working group of senior staff “principally” decides what goes on this list.

“I sit in but have no vote,” said Cllr Berriman.

Cllr Berriman continued: “The Corporate Asset Group regularly reviews that, so there is a challenge to keep on top of all assets and to bring them to me as portfolio holder as soon as we see an opportunity to release them.

“That information is shared internally to see whether those assets might find an alternative use before going on to the last step.”

He added that councillors who thought a council property was being underused or was not “delivering best value” should raise it with the portfolio holder or head of service.

Cllr Berriman said: “I don’t think there’s a need to involve members any sooner in the process.”

Cllr Jones said: “My point is you don’t know it’s even going to be considered until it goes on the surplus property list, it’s too late then as the decision has been made.

“Could things be changed back if there’s enough support?”

Cllr Berriman believed the decision should stay with staff, as it is “service providers” who decide there is “no service use for it”.

“Operational matters are for officers and not for members (councillors),” said Cllr Berriman.

Head of Planning and Regulatory Services Gwilym Davies explained: “Prior to a portfolio holder report being published saying that a building is surplus, the local member would normally be consulted for their views.”

These are to be “considered” by the cabinet member during the decision-making process.

Committee vice-chairman Cllr Gary Mitchell (Plaid Cymru – Llanbrynmair) said the point being made by Cllr Jones was whether the timing of the process was correct.

Cllr Mitchell said: “Is it already a done deal when you’re being consulted?

“We struggle with that.”

He believed that talks with councillors should take place “the earlier the better” on “any decision that impacts on them”.

Recommendations from the committee will be added to the report, which is due to go in front of Cabinet for a decision in the future.