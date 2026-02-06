Councillors give unanimous backing to new duty-free shop plans at Welsh port

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to replace the duty free shop at a port in north Wales has won the unanimous support of councillors.

Anglesey County Council’s planning and orders committee agreed to permit with conditions a full application for the erection of a new duty-free retail building and toilet block at Holyhead Port.

The application was made by Stena Line Ports Ltd through agents Cynllun Plans Drawn.

The upgrade would see the replacement of ageing portable cabins and containers currently used by passengers within the operational ferry terminal, and the relocation of a light pole.

Planners had described the new building as “high quality” and said it met planning policy, but the matter was called before the committee by the local member Cllr Robert Llewelyn Jones.

Local concern

A report stated this was “due to local concern and over potential scale and impact on the environment”.

But at the meeting, on Wednesday, February 4, Cllr Jones joined with the committee to fully support the scheme. One objection had been received from the public, the meeting heard.

The concerns included “being unable to see exactly where the proposed duty free building was to be located” and that “careful consideration should be given to brownfield site developments”.

They also raised questions over “what to prioritise” and claimed the duty free shop would “not bring benefits to the town, only Stena”.

In response, the council’s report noted that the duty-free building was “clearly shown” on the public planning portal and that the building was in the same area as the temporary structures already used as a duty-free shop and toilets.

It also stated that each planning application should be determined “as presented” and considered against “relevant local and national policies”.

The application would provide tourists and visitors with “higher quality facilities,” it was stated.

Not a new use

Public speaker for the applicants, Dafydd Edwards, said the scheme fell within the secure working port and was “not a new use”.

“The new building is larger, safer, better designed, more durable and brings a visual improvement,” he said.

“The old buildings were always intended to be temporary and are now ageing, no longer suitable for long term use.

“The proposal tidies the site, removes visual clutter, and provides a proper, compliant building.

“No housing was involved, there would be no change to the ferry operations, no increase in passenger numbers nor changing role of the port.

“It would only be used by existing passengers within the secure port area, with no wider public access.”

Addressing other planning issues considered, he told the committee it was a “straightforward” application.

He said: “I’ll be open, I was disappointed this matter was called back to the committee. A proposal like this would normally be dealt with under delegated powers, and the correspondence that relates to this application does not relate to material planning matters.”

Cllr Ken Taylor, the committee chair, responded that every committee member had “the right to call any application in” without having to give a reason, a move he said gave planners more time, and “encouraged members to express their views”.

A good thing

Cllr Robert Llewelyn Jones thanked Mr Edwards for giving the committee “the full picture”.

Calling matters in, he said, “was a good thing” so that people could see what was happening at the port, which he said “did good work” and employed local people.

He added: “I am sure it will be a good thing for the port, the old building has come to the end of its life.

“I am glad it came to the committee, so that everyone knows what is going on in Holyhead, and that there are good things happening.”

He proposed approval of the application, seconded by another local member Cllr Glyn Haynes, who also spoke in favour.

“I had expected more opposition to this, I had prepared a speech last night, but I won’t read that now,” he said.

“I am 100 percent in favour, and have no hesitation in seconding it.”

Cllr Jeff Evans added that the proposed improvements would be “a welcome addition within the port”.