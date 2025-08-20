Councillors hail success of experimental traffic scheme

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

An experimental traffic scheme in Cardiff aimed at stopping a city neighbourhood being used as a rat run has been largely successful, according to local councillors.

Cardiff Council recently published data on the performance of a permit gate introduced to Crystal Glen in 2023 showing that since it was brought in traffic using the road has reduced by 55%.

Llanishen councillors Garry Hunt and Bethan Proctor both said residents experienced some difficulties with the scheme, which requires drivers to obtain a special permit before using the access only road.

Trial

However with an 18-month trial of the permit gate now coming to an end they added that it has largely been a positive for the area.

“The majority of people will be happy with it. I think that is the general consensus,” said Cllr Hunt.

“There has been a concern about the volume of traffic going through that area for many years.”

The implementation of a permit gate was a first for Cardiff and came in after people living in Crystal Glen and Fishguard Road raised concerns about the level of traffic on their streets.

Cardiff Council is now asking residents what they think about the idea of making the scheme permanent with a consultation on local authority’s website currently live until Wednesday, September 10.

Cardiff Council data shows since the beginning of the permit gate trial there has been:

A reduction in the average number of vehicles using Crystal Glen from 9,500 a day to 4,300 a day

A 68% drop in penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued in the area for non-compliance

A 16% increase in cyclists using Crystal Glen

A 76% drop in speeding vehicles, which the council acknowledges is largely down to the reduction in the national default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph during the trial

The council also said their studies show that there has been no difference to traffic levels on the roads surrounding Crystal Glen.

Teething problems

All of this does not mean the scheme was without its teething problems though, according to Cllr Hunt, who called it a “very complicated system to administer”.

He said: “People who used to be making short journeys now… have to get passes or they have to go around a longer [way] and that is an inconvenience for them.”

Cllr Hunt also said there have been occasions where people who, “for a variety of reasons”, didn’t have the correct permit to get through the area.

When the scheme was first introduced access permits were only available to residents, businesses, and community groups. Residents could also apply for visitor passes.

After a period of time the council was eventually encouraged to expand the permit scheme to include carers and companions. It has so far issued 25 carer permits and 100 companion permits.

Cllr Proctor said this initiative worked but also thinks it could go further by allowing more carer and companion permits per household.

She said: “What we have heard from a few residents is that one perhaps isn’t enough.

“Maybe two family members or a number of carers would be helpful because some people have different carers coming every day… different family members who visit.”

Like her ward colleague Cllr Proctor said her overall assessment of the scheme so far is that it’s been a success.

She added: “Residents really like it. Pretty early on they told us that the traffic was hugely reduced.

“The rat run that happened [at] rush hour times has massively been reduced.

“We’ve heard positive experiences.”

