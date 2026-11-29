Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have hit back at online comments suggesting directors of the council-owned leisure company are lining their pockets and receiving brown envelopes.

Cllr Rhys Thomas and deputy council leader Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts spoke out during a full council meeting after new appointments were made to the board of Denbighshire Leisure Limited (DLL).

Cllr Thomas, who was appointed as a non-cabinet member director, said he was disappointed by comments made on Facebook suggesting directors were taking on the roles for financial gain.

He told the meeting: “What caught my eye but disappointed me. I am going to say something similar to what Cllr Martyn Hogg said earlier on at this meeting about the impression that some members of the general public have of what we as directors or councillors do, because I think in the second and third comments made on the internet, on Facebook, were: ‘Here they go, directors lining their pockets again. Brown envelopes will be flying around in such numbers, more than you see in Staples’.

“I had to look up Staples, as a person who possibly doesn’t go out a great deal. A lot of the Staples stores have actually shut. That was the impression given, that directors are in this for other reasons.

“And as we all know here, the job of the director is unpaid, and it is a lot of work. There is a lot of reading. There are responsibilities, huge responsibilities, that come with the role.

“And again, I think that we, as a council, we need to be more ready to say these things: that we aren’t here because of the money.

“People don’t take on the roles of being directors because they are going to benefit financially in any which way. So it was really disappointing to see that. But thank you very much for electing me back onto the board of DLL.”

Personal comments

Cllr Hilditch-Roberts also criticised personal comments made about councillors online, saying they could be particularly upsetting for their families.

He said: “There are some awful people online and what they say. People who don’t even know us and personalise it. And that is really unfortunate.

“Fortunately, I’m 15 years old in the role here now. It sort of goes over my head. But it can be offensive, and more offensive to the families that read it more than us as individuals.

“We make our choices to put our head above the parapet, but our families suffer. I just hope some people have a little bit of a conscience about what they write because if there are any brown envelopes, they missed me out.”

The comments came as councillors agreed to appoint Cllr Hilditch-Roberts, the lead member for education, and Cllr Bobby Feeley, the lead member for leisure, as directors of DLL.

New appointment

Cllr Thomas was also appointed as a non-cabinet member director.

The appointments follow changes to the council’s leadership and cabinet in August, when former leader Cllr Jason McLellan and his cabinet stepped down and Cllr Hugh Evans took over.

Some positions on the DLL board are linked to specific cabinet responsibilities, meaning the changes at the authority required new appointments.

DLL is owned by Denbighshire County Council. An attempt to sell the company to a private investor for £1.5m collapsed in April 2025 after the prospective buyer withdrew their offer.