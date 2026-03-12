Councillors join forces and back motion to prevent suicide

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter.

In a brief moment of unity across a fractious and divided council chamber, councillors joined forces and backed a motion to prevent suicide by pointing people in the direction of help.

At a Powys Council meeting on Thursday, March 5, anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones put forward the six-point motion to councillors.

Cllr Jones (Powys Independent – Newtown East) said: “This is a plea about people and the lives we are losing far too soon.

“When a life is lost to suicide, it sends a shock through an entire community, and a heaviness settles over towns and villages.

“You can feel it in the quietness that follows, in the empty chair at the table, the school where the pupil doesn’t return, the farmyard where someone’s routine stops, and in the workplace where a colleague’s absence is felt long before it is spoken about.

“That’s why we cannot wait for another tragedy—we must act now with compassion and courage.”

She asked for the council to provide training to staff who can often be “the first to notice” when someone is struggling, and allow them to recognise the early signs of distress.

“The right knowledge at the right moment can change the direction of someone’s life,” stressed Cllr Jones.

Cllr Jones said: “This motion also calls for clear, visible signs to be put on council buildings, bridges, village halls, and in schools that show people where to turn when feeling overwhelmed.

“Sometimes, in a moment of despair, even a phone number can be the difference between giving up and reaching out.”

She also asked that official letters sent out by the council include the phone numbers of helplines.

Cllr Jones said: “This is about doing the right thing. We cannot undo the heartbreak that has already happened, but we can honour those we have lost by acting now, by making sure no one feels they must struggle alone.”

Cabinet member for Adult Social Services Cllr Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod South) said: “This is a serious and important topic. I want to reassure Cllr Jones and the people listening that Powys Council already takes this seriously.”

Cllr Roberts explained that there would soon be a new training module available to staff and that 130 members of staff were already trained as mental health first aiders.

He also said that helpline phone numbers can be seen on “materials” in council depots.

Cllr Roberts said: “We are taking a very supportive approach and will expand that further.”

Cabinet member for Children’s Services Cllr Sandra Davies (Cwmtwrch – Labour) said: “There is a lot of work that goes into this behind the scenes on this very important issue.

“We are one community. We all feel for others and can all play our part.”

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the motion, which the council resolves to:

Strengthen mental health awareness across the workforce and councillors.

Improve visibility of support services.

Include suicide awareness signposting on council communications.

Promote safe and evidence-informed public awareness.

Maximise external funding opportunities.

Report annually to the full council on progress.