Councillor’s plea to find ways to tackle anti-social behaviour in seaside town

Cllr Williams said the recent warm weather had made matters worse, and was now calling on the council to “open discussions” with the education department and support agencies to consider ways of tackling the issues.

“It is our responsibility, as a society, to nurture and support the next generation to be well-rounded and responsible citizens who have hope and value in themselves, and in their villages, towns and areas,” she said.

“Criccieth is not unique, there are other areas in Gwynedd experiencing similar challenges, and other counties across Wales and beyond struggling.

“It’s important for us to get to the root of the problem.

“In Criccieth, we have seen damage to the public toilets and the Maes, climbing fences to private gardens; stealing from local shops and sleeping overnight in car parks.

“Obviously, the police and other agencies are aware of the situation and there is action and co-operation.

“But with the recent fine weather, the situation has been exacerbated.”

Cllr Williams said it was a “small minority” of young people who had engaged in the behaviour and had been excluded from school.

She felt the punishment was “ineffective” as they “did not receive support or guidance through the schools or other services during this period”.

She called for a “process of offering guidance and support” rather than exclusion.

This would “protect” young people and “lead them along a better path”.

She said it would mean “Criccieth could sleep in peace at night and take pride in having extended a hand, rather than tarring all the young people of the area with the same brush”.

She added: “This is the future of our society, they are valuable and important individuals, investing in the next generation is crucial for us here, in Gwynedd.”

She asked if it was possible to open a discussion with the council’s education department and other support agencies to consider other ways of tackling the challenges faced by young people and families.