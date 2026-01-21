Councillors push for free parking to revive town centre

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have called for a shake-up of the approach to parking in Pembrokeshire’s county town with free short-term parking to boost business.

At the January 15 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee, Haverfordwest Castle Ward county councillor Tom Tudor requested a public submission of a ‘Strategic Parking Plan to Boost Haverfordwest Town Centre Economy’ be added to the committee agenda.

Cllr Tudor brought forward a proposal made by town councillor Scott Thorley “aiming to increase footfall while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” which includes two hours free parking in Haverfordwest town centre across all car parks to encourage short visits for shopping, dining, and services, Monday-Saturday, 9-5.

It also includes extending the parking duration at the Perrots Road Car Park to a four-hour maximum stay, with the first two hours free, with free parking from 5pm Saturday to 8am Monday to support evening and weekend activities.

He also proposes free parking all day on Sundays, aiming to attract visitors to hospitality businesses, such as cafes, restaurants, and pubs in attempt to foster a vibrant weekend economy.

His strategy also includes leveraging increased footfall from free parking to boost local business revenue, offsetting potential losses in parking fees through keeping businesses open and attracting more investment into the town.

Cllr Tudor added: “Evidence from similar UK schemes suggests a potential of between five to fifteen per cent increase in retail spending with free parking initiatives.”

He also proposes staff working in the town centre “adopt alternative transport methods to free up parking spaces for customers,” through such things as the promotion of car-sharing, encouraging the use of public transport, and supporting cycling and walking through investments in secure bike storage and incentives for staff.

Cllr Tudor continued: “There would be an economic boost to the town’s businesses through his proposed changes through increased footfall.

“Free Sunday parking would also help the hospitality industry.”

Members agreed to note the submission by Cllr Tudor on behalf of Cllr Thorley.