Councillors question fairness of £20m funding plans

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter Councillors have called for £20 million UK Government funding boost to be shared widely rather than focused on a single area. They say all parts of Blaenau Gwent should benefit from the funding over the next 10 years.

The issue was discussed at a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Economic Development and Environmental Management scrutiny committee on Monday, January 5, when councillors received a report on the Pride in Place Neighbourhood Selection Programme.

Councillors were told that the UK Government needed to receive the council’s choice for the funding by Friday, January 9.

Joint Director of Economy for both Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils Christina Harrhy explained that “strict criteria” had been put in place by the UK Government which used the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation (WIMD) as its main data source to help select the areas most at need of funding., Councillors had been given three options and were advised by council officers that Option One, which would target the funding on the Sirhowy Valley, should be picked. The decision

Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour – Blaina) wanted to postpone a decision being taken at the meeting.

Cllr Winnett said: “As a Labour group we wrote in December to the Secretary of State (Steven Reed MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government) asking for greater flexibility.

“We even sent a briefing note setting out the scale and of deprivation in Blaenau Gwent in more detail.

“Because of the levels of deprivation, we would like to use it for the wider Blaenau Gwent – not just one area.

“At the moment we’ve not had a response.

“I wonder if there is any way of deferring this until we’ve had a response?” The deadline

Interim Head of Regeneration and Development, Hannah Meyrick told councillors that she had met with UK Government officials to discuss the submission deadline and that originally it should have been in mid-December.

Ms Meyrick stressed: “There is no further extension.

“We can submit our proposed area which would be confirmed after the Cabinet meeting on Monday (January 12).”

Cllr Jules Gardner (Labour – Brynmawr) said: “The data has been taken from the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation but the difference between areas in the borough are infinitesimally small.

“For me the selection of the grant needs to be a borough-wide affair as that’s more equitable.”

Cllr David Wilkshire (Labour – Rassau and Garnlydan) said: “I have concerns about the way the (UK) Government is rushing us to make a decision at such short notice.

“When I heard we had this money I thought it was wonderful, like Christmas come early.

“But unfortunately, it’s like having seven or eight children and only being able to buy one present – you could imagine how disappointed all the other children would be.

“And that’s how it’s going to be across the borough if they (residents) see it going to one area for 10 years when other areas are deprived.

“Being a democrat and a socialist we should help and share.”

Independent opposition group leader Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Brynmawr) suggested that the committee vote for Option Two which covers the whole of Blaenau Gwent. The vote

The committee then went to a vote – which was to rank all three options in terms of preference.

Councillor preference was for Option Two, then Option Three, and lastly Option One.

In September 2025 the UK Government announced that the Pride in Place programme will see nine more communities receive up to £20 million each, over a period of 10 years. Blaenau Gwent was identified as one of the selected places.

The UK Government’s Pride in Place Programme aims to support communities most in need. The options

The options put before councillors were:

Option One -The Sirhowy Valley area – which comprises of three LSOAs in the top 10 per cent most deprived which are Tredegar Central & West 3, Sirhowy 2 and Tredegar Central & West 2.

Option Two – This would provide full coverage Blaenau Gwent and would focus on nine LSOAs.

These are Central & West 3, Sirhowy 2 and Tredegar Central & West 2, Beaufort 2, Ebbw Vale North 2, Ebbw Vale South 1, Rassau 2, Nantyglo 3 and Cwmtillery 1.

Option Three – The Heads of the Valleys area – if we were to define the area as the Heads of the Valleys Corridor.

This would include seven LSOAs in the top 10% most deprived.