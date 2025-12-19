Councillors question use of refurbished flats to house asylum seekers

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Asylum housing plans for refurbished flats are facing scrutiny over ‘fairness’ for local families.

Residential flats will be refurbished and used to house asylum seekers in a North Wales resort town. Conwy County Council has confirmed they will be housed under the UK Government’s Resettlement scheme.

The move has been criticised two Llandudno Reform councillors who have questions about funding and “fairness”.

Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery say the properties should be “prioritised” for local people.

A statement from the Conwy Reform Group said: “When there are hundreds of families on a waiting list for homes in the Llandudno area, priority has to be for those residents.

“Bringing properties back into use, particularly flats above retail units, is vital to tackle the housing waiting list.”

The asylum seeker accommodation will be provided by Home Office contractor Clear Springs Ready Homes, which intends to refurbish the flats on behalf of the landlord.

Funded by Home Office grants, Conwy’s resettlement teams will then offer support to the asylum seekers.

A Conwy County Council spokeswoman said: “Clear Springs Ready Homes assign their own housing officer. Resettlement teams in local authorities offer support and signposting.

“Resettlement teams are funded by grants from Home Office and Welsh Government. All the work of these teams supporting sanctuary seekers is covered by the grant, including translation.”

She added: “Families seeking asylum in Wales can access social services support, especially for children’s welfare and safeguarding – support is generally for needs like child protection, essential care, or interim help while waiting for Home Office support, not mainstream benefits. Children seeking asylum in Wales have the same right to free, compulsory, full-time education as other resident children.”

Reform councillor Tom Montgomery criticised the Welsh Government. “For years we have seen little progress locally in turning empty spaces above shops into homes for local people,” he said.

“Whilst the Welsh Government has finally provided some funding for town centre housing, it is too little too late for (some) individuals, including children who have literally grown up in temporary accommodation.”

He added: “Now the Home Office’s contractor is proving that these spaces can be turned into residential units. We need to see local housing bodies show the same dedication to providing local housing as the Home Office resettlement contractor is.”

Leader of Reform in Conwy, Cllr Louise Emery added: “This is about fairness. I want to see Llandudno families prioritised and given first preference for refurbished empty properties within the town centre. The resettlement scheme creates temporary residents by its very nature as they await a decision on their asylum application, whereas I would like to see Llandudno families permanently settle into decent accommodation in town.”

The Welsh Government declined to comment. The UK Government was also approached for comment.