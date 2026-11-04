Councillors question why patients must travel when local hospital is ‘not used to its potential’

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors in a Welsh town have questioned why patients are being sent to hospitals miles from home when they believe more services could be provided at their local hospital, amid concerns over poor public transport links.

The future of Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale was brought up at a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, 28 October, when councillors received a report on healthy living.

During discussion on the report, transport concerns were aired, with councillors pointing out that poor public transport connections also affect people’s ability to get to hospital appointments on time.

They said that travelling to The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran and the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was “a nightmare” for residents.

Cllr Derrick Bevan (Labour – Cwm) pointed out that he knew of residents who had to travel to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and that “a lot” were getting sent to Ystrad Mynach.

“To get to Ystrad Mynach is even worse,” said Cllr Bevan.

“We have a big hospital up in Ebbw Vale that’s not being used to its potential, and we need to push the NHS on this.”

“A lot of the things that need people to travel to Nevill Hall, Royal Gwent, The Grange and Ystrad Mynach could be done in Ebbw Vale.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has responded to the concerns.

A health board spokesperson said: “Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan continues to play a vital role in providing care for local people and remains an important part of the health board’s network of community hospitals.

“Community hospitals such as Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan provide a wide range of services closer to people’s homes, including inpatient care, outpatient appointments, diagnostic services, rehabilitation, minor injuries and other planned care.

“The hospital also hosts mental health services, and we recognise how important these local facilities are to patients and communities.”

The spokesperson continued: “At the same time, some services are delivered from larger hospitals such as The Grange Hospital or our enhanced local general hospitals such as Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr (Ystrad Mynach).

“These sites act as specialist hubs for some services, bringing together expert clinical teams, advanced equipment and a broader range of services to ensure patients receive the most appropriate care in the best setting for their needs.”

She added that any “significant proposed changes” to health services would have to go through the “appropriate” engagement and consultation process with patients, staff, stakeholders and local communities before any decisions are taken.

The spokesperson stressed: “We remain committed to ensuring Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan continues to play an important role, with inpatient beds and a range of local services, alongside our wider network of community and specialist hospitals across Gwent.”

Named after the founder of the NHS and Tredegar’s most famous son, Aneurin Bevan, the hospital was opened in 2010 and was seen as a replacement for the ageing Ebbw Vale Hospital, which closed in 2005.

It was the first NHS hospital to be built in Wales or England with 100 per cent single rooms with en-suite facilities to help control infection and improve privacy.