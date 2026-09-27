Councillors raise alarm over thousands of missed health visitor contacts

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have raised concerns about the impact of a long-running health visitor dispute after figures showed a sharp fall in the number of contacts recorded as completed with children and families.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has written to Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and the Welsh Government calling for a “fair and sustainable” resolution to industrial action which has been continuing since February.

The letter, from council leader Cllr Ann Crimmings and signed by the leaders of every political group on the authority, also seeks assurances about how families who may have missed scheduled health visitor contacts are being identified and supported.

Health visitors regularly meet families from the birth of a child until they are three-and-a-half years old and play a role in identifying health and developmental problems, safeguarding children and supporting parents.

Those involved in the dispute say they are being paid at Band 6 despite an internal job evaluation grading their roles at Band 7, a difference which can amount to as much as £9,000 in salary.

The Welsh Government has instructed the health board to honour the job evaluation process, but this has yet to happen.

The letter says: “Rhondda Cynon Taf Council recognises the important role that Health Visitors play in supporting babies, children and families, and notes the ongoing dispute involving Health Visitors represented by Unite the Union.

“Health Visiting is a vital preventative public health service. Health Visitors play a crucial role in early intervention, identifying health and developmental needs, supporting parents and families, safeguarding children, and helping to reduce health inequalities.

“This Council is concerned about the potential impact that the ongoing dispute, together with wider workforce pressures, may be having on the delivery of Health Visiting services across the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which covers Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.”

The council said 6,140 Healthy Child Wales contacts were completed during March, April and May 2025.

During the corresponding three months of 2026, 909 contacts were recorded as completed by Band 6 health visitors, against 23,592 contacts identified as being due.

The authority stressed that a range of factors could have contributed to the figures and said it was not attributing the gap to the industrial action without full evidence.

But it said the scale of the difference highlighted the need to understand how health visiting services were currently being delivered and how any unmet need was being identified and addressed.

Impact

The council warned that reduced health visiting provision could affect the early identification of health and developmental needs, safeguarding, early intervention and support for parents and families.

It could also have implications for efforts to tackle health inequalities and partnership working between health visitors, social services and other agencies.

The letter says: “This Council recognises that public services across Wales continue to face significant workforce and financial pressures.

“It also recognises the challenges that can arise when capacity issues affect the ability of organisations to deliver essential services and statutory functions.

“Children and families should not be adversely affected by unresolved workforce issues or capacity pressures within key frontline services.”

The council is seeking assurances from the health board about how health visiting services are being provided across Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil.

It also wants the health board to explain how children and families who may not have received scheduled visits are being identified, assessed and followed up, and how any resulting unmet need is being addressed.

Resolution

The council has called on the health board’s chief executive to continue efforts to resolve the industrial dispute and ensure there are enough staff to deliver health visiting services.

It has also called on the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care to work with the health board and other partners towards a resolution and the long-term sustainability of the service.

The chair and chief executive of the health board are to be invited to a future full council meeting to address the concerns and answer questions from councillors.

At an extraordinary meeting, councillors from all political groups asked for their names to be added to the letter to demonstrate a cross-party position.

The letter says: “This Council believes that Health Visiting is a fundamental part of the preventative public health system.

“Where concerns arise regarding service capacity and delivery, it is essential that partner organisations work together to protect services, support the workforce and ensure that children, families and communities receive the support they need.”

‘Concerns’

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “We have received this letter and will respond directly to the council on the matters raised.

“We share the concerns expressed by councillors about the significant impact of the industrial action, and recognise the importance of the health board and Unite working together to restore services and secure a resolution as soon as possible.”

The Welsh Government said: “We recognise the concerns of the affected staff, who would not have taken the decision to strike lightly.

“From the outset, the Cabinet Minister for Health and Care has placed clear expectations on the health board to bring forward a resolution to this long-running dispute.

“An offer to this end was made last month, which, while ultimately rejected by Unite, does represent progress compared to the prolonged deadlock that existed prior to the election.

“We continue to urge both parties to get back round the table to find a solution in the interests of staff and families alike as soon as possible.”

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