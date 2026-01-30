Councillors raise concerns over fly-tipping after ‘stubbornly low’ number of fixed penalty notices handed out

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Councillors in Bridgend county borough have asked questions over the way the authority deals with fly-tipping after describing a “stubbornly low” number of fixed penalty notices being handed out.

The discussions came at a full council meeting in January of 2026, where Cllr Tim Thomas of St. Bride’s Minor and Ynysawdre asked what more could be done to tackle littering and fly-tipping in Bridgend.

It came after Welsh Government statistics showed that Bridgend County Borough Council had not taken any action against fly-tippers in the area since the 2015-16 financial year.

Independent Cllr Thomas said the number of fly-tipping incidents in the borough remained “stubbornly high” with the number of fixed penalty notices remaining “stubbornly low.”

In October 2025 a spokesperson for Bridgend County Borough Council said there had been a reduction in the number of fly-tipping and waste incidents in the borough since 2022-23.

They added that the lack of prosecutions was down to more focus being placed on prevention and education for people on how to recycle and dispose of waste in a safe and responsible manner.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Thomas said he felt this approach didn’t appear to have be be having an impact on the number of incidents asking when residents would see a tougher more effective approach to fly-tipping.

Cabinet member for climate change and the environment Gary Haines refuted that the number of fly-tipping incidents was stubbornly high, with figures showing reductions.

He added that the authority had to adopt a balance between enforcement and education with them currently leaning towards educational approach.

He said: “What it does indicate is that the balance that we have towards education is working.

“These figures are reducing year on year. That does not mean to say that this is a permanent fixture.

“We review and monitor the situation on a continual basis and if that balance needs to be adjusted then the balance will be adjusted.

“However I do have to point out that enforcement carries with it significant costs.”

The south Wales-based authority recorded a total of 1,510 incidents of fly-tipping during the 2023-24 financial year with over 1,600 reported the year before that in 2022-23.