Councillors raise concerns over rise in homes of multiple occupation

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A group of councillors are set to examine the growth of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) in Welsh county.

Subject to cabinet approval, a group will be set up with a view to making recommendations regarding the increase of HMOs in Carmarthenshire.

Cllr Terry Davies was due to present a notice of motion on HMOs at a meeting of full council which called for a dedicated policy and said “unmanaged HMO growth leads to community concern, pressure on services and subsequent ward decline”.

The motion said there were particular HMO pressures in Tyisha, Glanymor and Bigyn in Llanelli, but Cllr Davies told colleagues he was withdrawing it light of the new group which was due to be formed.

Cllr Davies, who represents Tyisha, said a scrutiny committee had agreed to set up a task and finish group at a meeting last week after he’d said he intended to present the HMO motion at full council.

The Plaid Cymru councillor said external organisations including Dyfed-Powys Police would be included in the proposed group’s work.

“In my view this route is not only the most effective but also the most expedient means of addressing this issue at hand,” said Cllr Davies.

The council’s website describes HMOs as properties occupied by three or more people who form two or more “households”, such as a couple and a friend sharing or a five-bedroom student house. Landlords renting HMOs, it said, must ensure correct fire safety precautions were in place and the correct number of things like bathrooms.

Licensing scheme

The council operates a mandatory licensing scheme for HMOs which are three or more storeys and have five or more occupiers. It has also consulted on a potential additional licensing scheme for HMOs in Tyisha and Glanymor, and feedback will be considered by the proposed task and finish group.

Last month, Independent councillor Steve Williams, who represent’s Llanelli’s Elli ward, asked the council how many HMOs were registered in Carmarthenshire and when a public register would be available.

In response, the then cabinet member for homes, Cllr Linda Evans, said she agreed an up-to-date list of HMOs was needed. She said officers were reviewing and updating a database of HMOs and that a public register would be forthcoming.

Cllr Evans said as part of this work officers were seeking to identify properties that might be operating as HMOs but weren’t registered as such.

“Where properties are confirmed to be HMOs, the housing team then follows up with documentation of the HMO licensing application and then arrange inspection visits to make sure that they are up to standard,” she said.