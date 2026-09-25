Councillors recommended for 3% pay rise

Nation.Cymru staff

Councillors across Wales could receive a 3% pay increase under proposals which would take their basic annual salary to £21,676.

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru has proposed the increase for the 2027-28 financial year as part of its draft remuneration report, which is now out for consultation.

The Commission took over responsibility for setting councillors’ pay from the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales in 2025.

Since the 2022 local elections, councillor salaries have been linked to the Office for National Statistics’ Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE).

That resulted in a 6.4% increase last year, prompting the Commission to review whether ASHE remained the most appropriate measure.

It is now proposing to use the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, instead.

Using CPI would result in a 3% increase for 2027-28.

The Commission said the purpose of increasing remuneration was to ensure elected members “do not bear increased costs caused by changes to the cost of living whilst they carry out their public role”.

But it added that it was “fully aware of the current constraints on public funding and the impact its decisions will have on the budgets of principal councils”.

The additional payments made to council leaders and executive members to reflect their roles would also increase by 3% under the proposals.

Shereen Williams, chief executive of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, said: “Choosing the appropriate index for setting councillor pay is vital to ensuring councillors are paid fairly while making sure that we are mindful of councils’ budget situations.

“The Commission believes that adopting the Consumer Price Index instead of the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings is a positive step, but it’s really important that those affected let us know their views.”

The consultation will remain open until December 17.

The Commission has separately published proposals covering members of Wales’ Fire and Rescue Authorities, under which board members would be paid at the Welsh Government’s Band 3 public bodies rate.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.