Councillors reject call to review weed control policy despite ‘dreadful’ town centre

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A county’s councillors spent more than 90 minutes debating how to control weeds before rejecting a review of current minimal chemical use.

Monmouthshire County Council is the only one of Wales’ 22 local authorities to rule out use of herbicides, including controversial glyphosate, as standard mostly relying on manual and mechanical methods instead, with only limited, targeted use of weed killers.

Conservative councillor Tony Kear, who asked the full council to force a review of the “weed management policy”, said: “I’m not saying bring back spraying glyphosate everywhere, but review it.

“Walk around Usk in May, speak to residents, get feedback. Usk looks dreadful because of all the weeds.”

The town’s county councillor also said, as chair of Usk in Bloom, he felt he should declare an interest as “weeds come up on the judging”, and while he recognised benefits of manual and mechanical methods he noted they also have drawbacks and said the council should consider using herbicides.

He said it is about: “The right method, right location, at the right time.”

Labour’s cabinet member responsible for the environment, Catrin Maby, urged councillors to reject the motion which wanted an analysis of the cost and environmental impact and consideration of targeted use of herbicides.

The Drybridge councillor said: “Using toxic chemicals to make a place look more tidy simply doesn’t make sense.

“It seems residents care more about the health of their children and natural environment than the removal of weeds”.

She defended the authority’s “nature isn’t neat” campaign, which promotes allowing grass and wildflowers to grow and managing sites with biodiversity in mind, and said the council responds when communities tell it management of a particular area isn’t working.

She said all policies are kept under review but said nature isn’t neat was introduced by the previous Conservative administration and defended it as “good practice” that’s been praisd in Wales which, she said, the motion “undermines”.

Several Labour councillors accused Cllr Kear of pushing for the use of herbicides, which he rejected.

Independent Councillor Frances Taylor said the motion was only calling for a review. She said: “All I can see is a request to consider a review.

“I’m really supportive of nature isn’t neat but not supportive of those times when genuine vegetation is left to get out of control and can become a capital maintenance issue”.

Her colleague, Llanelly Hill member Simon Howarth, supported the motion but reminded councillors decisions by the previous Conservative administration had reduced street cleaning teams.

He blamed both the current and previous administrations for the county’s current appearance.

Councillor Howarth said: “Yes biodiversity, looking after the birds, bees, whatever but next May our people deliver their verdict. The state of the countryside is appalling.

“If you went to a referendum I think 85 to 90 per cent of people would want Monmouthshire to be made pretty and brought back to what it was.”

Portskewett Conservative Lisa Dymock said residents “spent many hours to remove kerbside weeds to keep our village looking at its best and safe” but said that effort isn’t matched by the council.

The motion was also criticised as unnecessary by Labour councillors and the Green Party’s Ian Chandler who said, earlier in the meeting, Tory leader Richard John had called a report on investments, prompted by the Gwent Pension Funds links to Gaza a waste of time and distraction from the council’s core activities.

The wording of the motion was also criticised as Labour’s Ben Callard said it appeared to suggest schools and parks should be identified as pilot areas for herbicide use.

The Abergavenny member said he didn’t think Cllr Kear intended that but said: “I don’t want to consider herbicide use within our communities, I don’t use it at home.”

Councillor Laura Wright raised concerns about worker safety and noted the GMB union has called for ending glyphosate use.

The motion was defeated with 23 councillors voting to reject it and 21 in favour of holding the review.

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