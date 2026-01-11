Councillors set to back consultation to end air quality schemes

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A public consultation which could lead to the ending of an air quality management scheme, brought in after high levels of pollution were recorded back in 2012, is expected to be backed by senior councillors.

At the Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet meeting of January 12, members are recommended to support a six-week public consultation on the proposal to revoke the Haverfordwest and Pembroke Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs).

A report for members ahead of the meeting says: “In 2012, Pembrokeshire County Council identified that concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) were exceeding the national annual mean objective within certain areas of Pembroke (specifically along Main Street) and within sections of Haverfordwest’s main commercial streets.

“The elevated concentrations were attributed primarily to road traffic emissions, particularly in narrow streets where vehicle emissions were less effectively dispersed. Although the number of exceedances was limited, the council had a statutory duty under Part IV of the Environment Act 1995 to take action to achieve and maintain compliance with national air quality objectives.

“Consequently, as a precautionary measure, Pembrokeshire County Council formally designated these areas as Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs).”

It added: “To support the AQMA designations, a comprehensive local monitoring network was established, comprising 48 diffusion tube monitoring stations across both Haverfordwest and Pembroke. Each diffusion tube is tested and replaced on a monthly basis, providing a continuous dataset on ambient nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) concentrations to track progress and assess the effectiveness of implemented measures.

“Over several years, measured NO₂ levels have shown a consistent downward trend, reflecting the effectiveness of local emission reduction measures and broader improvements in vehicle technology and fleet composition.”

It says monitoring over the last three years has shown levels to be below national objective and precautionary threshold levels, adding: “On the basis of this sustained compliance and the clear evidence of air quality improvement, Pembrokeshire County Council proposes to revoke both the Haverfordwest and Pembroke AQMAs.”

It stressed: “Although the statutory Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) designations for Haverfordwest and Pembroke have been proposed for revocation; Pembrokeshire County Council will continue to undertake air quality monitoring to ensure that standards are consistently maintained and that public health remains protected.

“A revised monitoring network will be implemented, retaining a limited number of diffusion tubes strategically located at key points within both areas. These diffusion tubes will provide ongoing indicative data to confirm continued compliance with national air quality objectives and to help identify any emerging trends or localised increases in pollutant concentrations that may require further investigation or intervention.”

It says a reduction in the number of monitoring locations, from 48 to 10, is projected to generate an annual cost saving of approximately £1,900 in laboratory analysis fees, as well as freeing up officer capacity through decreased requirements for routine site visits, data processing, and statutory reporting.

Cabinet members are also asked to back that, following consideration of the consultation responses, the decision is delegated to the Head of Housing and Public Protection following discussion with the Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services.