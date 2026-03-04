Councillors set to be updated on plans to regenerate key towns in Welsh county

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

Councillors are set to be updated on plans to regenerate the key towns in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).

A report to the council’s climate change, front-line services and prosperity committee on Thursday, March 5 says the council has developed and is delivering tailored regeneration strategies across Porth, Mountain Ash, Pontypridd, Aberdare, and Tonypandy.

It says that these strategies reflect the distinct opportunities and challenges each town faces and are designed to foster meaningful improvements.

The Mountain Ash Regeneration Framework was approved in 2018 and coordinates a investment strategy for the town.

It has led to the redevelopment of empty properties such as the former Barclays and Lloyds banks with the former now being the Headquarters of Cynon Valley Cancer Care and the latter being for mixed use commercial and residential purpose.

There’s also the Oxford Buildings redevelopment which have been turned into independent living units, the Canolfan Pennar Community Hub and Ty Calon Lan the state of the art primary healthcare centre.

During the current round of funding support since 2022, 14 major property improvement and minor improvement projects have been supported with £536,000 in grants including the Abigail’s Photography development in Oxford Street.

Meanwhile in Porth, cabinet approved the Porth Town Centre Regeneration Strategy in 2019 aimed at revitalising Porth Town Centre, recognising its central role within the community and its strategic importance as a hub for services, employment, housing, and transportation.

Some of the key milestones include the now fully operational Porth Transport Hub as a modern transport interchange for bus and rail users with a nearby park and ride facility and the council’s purchase and redevelopment of Oldway House to bring council workers into the town centre to boost footfall and economic activity.

There’s also been public realm improvements near the transport hub and next to 38 Hannah Street where short term parking spaces have also been put in.

The Porth Plaza Community Hub has also been set up and is in use.

The current round of funding support since 2022 has seen 22 major property improvement and minor improvement projects supported and delivered with £397,000 in grants.

Moving on to Pontypridd, the Pontypridd Town Centre Placemaking Plan was adopted in June 2022.

Building upon regeneration projects like the Llys Cadwyn development and the National Lido of Wales at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, the strategy aims to leverage these successes to drive further development and investment.

It aims to enhance the town’s prosperity, improve its urban environment and strengthen its resilience to future challenges.

It identifies five distinct spatial zones for focused development.

Key projects completed include the Muni and YMCA redevelopments and extensive improvements made in Ynysangharad Park with the Canolfan Taf centre, restoration of the bandstand and sunken garden and development of a new events space at the former pitch and putt course.

The report says good progress is being made on the plans to regenerate the southern gateway area with the Bingo Hall site redevelopment completed and the M&S site redevelopment due for completion in the spring of 2026.

The Tesco block of retail properties has been refurbished with internal and external improvements, it adds.

During the current round of funding support since 2022, 12 major property improvement and minor improvement projects have been supported and delivered through £540,000 in grants.

The Aberdare Town Centre Strategy was formally adopted by cabinet in December 2023.

The report says Aberdare has already seen significant investment over the past decade.

Landmark projects include the redevelopment of key buildings like the former Boot and Black Lion hotels, which have been transformed for modern commercial and residential uses.

More work has been carried out to identify empty commercial properties with potential for redevelopment.

There has been redevelopment at the former Rates Building into a mixed use commercial and residential use and work is continuing on the development of the former Rock Grounds building to an apart-hotel with spa and restaurant.

Full planning approval was granted for the redevelopment in November 2025.

The report says significant investment is being made into the redevelopment of commercial and retail properties in the town centre with 27 major property improvement and minor improvement projects supported with £3.3 million in grants.

Several key buildings in the Victoria Square area are currently being redeveloped including the former Barclays Bank and William Hill betting shop.

During 2025, a draft Tonypandy Town Centre Strategy was developed, supported by Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding.

Formal public consultation took place between August and October 2025.

The report says feedback demonstrated strong support for the draft strategy, with only minor amendments including a vision with greater emphasis on community pride and identity.

The strategy was reported to cabinet in February 2025 for consideration and recommended adoption.