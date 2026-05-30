Councillors to decide fate of two rural primary schools despite overwhelming opposition to closures

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors are set to decide on whether to press ahead with “short-sighted” plans to shut two rural primary schools.

Conwy County Council’s cabinet will consider issuing statutory notices on the proposed closures of Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan and Ysgol Betws y Coed at a meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

It comes after a public consultation which found respondents were overwhelmingly against the move.

The matter will first be discussed at the authority’s education and skills overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday (June 2).

Under Welsh Government rules, both schools are designated as rural schools, meaning there is a “presumption against closure” and the council must “demonstrate strong justification, having conscientiously considered all viable alternatives”.

The consultation process for both schools ran from November 28, 2025, until January 9, 2026.

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan, which has capacity for 40 pupils, currently has 14 registered children at 35% capacity. The council received 178 consultation responses, with 156 opposing the proposal.

Ysgol Betws y Coed, which has capacity for 100 pupils, also has 14 registered pupils at 14% capacity.

The council received 198 consultation responses, with 163 objecting to the plans. The council also received a 966-signature petition against the closure of Ysgol Betws y Coed.

Concerns raised across both consultations included the impact on communities, Welsh language and culture, educational quality and wellbeing, transport and accessibility, rural sustainability, finances, and trust in the process.

Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales, has said: “There appears to be minimal evidence within the consultation document to suggest that the local authority has taken sufficient account of the potential impact of the proposal on pupils’ learning and well-being.

“Due to this, Estyn is unclear as to what the impact of this proposal is likely to be on the standard of education provision in the area.”

Despite this, Estyn also added the authority “has provided a reasonable rationale for the proposal, highlighting the consistently low number of pupils on role, resultant high number of surplus places, and significant cost implications”.

School pupils have said they have a “high emotional attachment to their schools” with concerns about “disruption to friendships, routines, and wellbeing”.

Closures backed

Cabinet member for education, skills, and employability, Cllr Aaron Wynne, has commented ahead of the meeting, backing the closures. “I support the recommendation set out within this report,” he said.

“Consultation has been carried out in accordance with the School Organisation Code, with clear evidence that views from pupils, parents, staff, and the wider community have been carefully considered.

“While the strength of local feeling is acknowledged, the report demonstrates that all reasonable alternatives to closure have been conscientiously explored, and that the proposal reflects the need to secure sustainable, high quality education provision for learners over the long term. On this basis, I support progressing to the statutory notice stage.”

Betws y Coed and Trefriw councillor Liz Roberts has criticised the plans for Ysgol Betws y Coed, labelling them “short-sighted”.

“Ysgol Betws y Coed should not be considered for closure, but as the logical choice for development as a future area school serving this rural community,” she said.

“The current uncertainty leaves schools in the rural area in an unacceptable position, undermining confidence and long-term planning. The present approach appears short-sighted and does not adequately reflect the future needs of rural communities.”

She added: “Betws y Coed offers a strong opportunity to develop a modern, eco-standard school, providing sustainable and accessible provision for the valley. Ysgol Bro Enfys at Dolgarrog demonstrates what can be achieved through forward-thinking investment.

“I strongly urge this option is given full and proper consideration before any irreversible decisions are made.”