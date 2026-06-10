Councillors to receive confidential update on costly depot dispute

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A long-running saga involving an unused council depot and millions of pounds in legal costs is set to be discussed behind closed doors later this year.

Conwy County Council is due to update members on the Mochdre HGV depot during a behind-closed-doors meeting at the end of September.

The notorious depot has been a source of controversy for a decade since the council took on the contract in May 2016 – only to find out the building could not be used.

The council has previously said the depot floor is unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles.

The council has been locked in a legal battle with the landlords, spending a minimum of £3.2m by February of this year and counting, even though the building has never been used for its intended purpose.

Abergele councillor Paul Luckock has long campaigned for council officers and the cabinet to update backbenchers and the public on progress.

Last week, the council’s chief executive Rhun ap Gareth criticised Cllr Luckock after the Abergele councillor told the chamber that he was aware “works” would begin in July at the site.

Now Cllr Luckock says he is “disappointed” a briefing for backbench councillors has been delayed.

“We are advised that the confidential briefing will take place on 29 September,” he said. “We were told it would be the first week of September.”

He added: “Deeply disappointing and ensures residents remain frustrated.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Conwy County Council if the press and public would be able to attend the briefing and enquired whether any “works” are scheduled to take place in July, as alleged by Cllr Paul Luckock.

A Conwy County Council spokeswoman commented: “The council is in dispute with RR Sea Strand Limited, the council’s landlords in respect of the premises at Mochdre Commerce Park.

“The dispute concerns structural defects at the premises and the parties’ respective obligations under the lease. As the dispute is the subject of court proceedings, the council are unable to provide further comments in respect of the dispute.

“Members of the council’s Finance and Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee are briefed confidentially on the progress in the litigation. These briefings are confidential and subject to legal privilege and are therefore not open to the public.

“The timetable for resolution of the dispute will be a matter to be determined by the court.”