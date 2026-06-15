Councillors to reconsider plans linked to £33m hospital redevelopment

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will revisit plans related to the £33m redevelopment of a north Wales hospital later this week.

Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee is due to debate the application at its meeting at County Hall, Ruthin, on Wednesday, June 17 – after councillors delayed the decision in May when they voted for a site visit.

The application concerns a Construction Method Statement connected to planning permission already granted for Rhyl’s new three-storey Royal Alexandria hospital development on Marine Drive.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board secured full planning permission for the hospital and associated parking in December 2025.

The latest application relates to how parts of the development would be constructed and managed during the build, as sections of the hospital would be manufactured off-site and transported to Rhyl for installation.

If the plans get the go ahead, because the hospital grounds are so small, the workers’ toilets, kitchen, and main parking would be located across the road at the former Coastal Defence Construction Compound – commonly known as the “Balfour Beatty” compound on Marine Drive.

The “welfare facilities” are described as “five cabins with five cabins stacked on top of them to be located towards the rear part of the site”. Extra staff parking would also be handled off-site at the local Pavilion Theatre overflow.

Officers have advised the committee to approve the plans. But residents have objected on the grounds of visual intrusion, noise, disruption, and the effect on open space and coastal character.

Other issues raised include “no detail of painted wooden hoarding” and “insufficient detail in relation to pollution control”. Some residents feel the “offices will look directly” into their homes and complain of a “disruptive impact on health and wellbeing” as well as the erosion of the “coastal character”.

Road safety was also raised as a concern as “increased traffic” would make it a “challenge to be able to cross the road” and “heighten the risks of accidents”.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the new purpose-built facility will include a minor injuries unit capable of treating more than 20,000 people a year and will ease pressure on Ysbyty Glan Clwyd’s emergency department nearby.

A 14-bed ready-to-go-home reablement unit will also be part of the new building, bringing together NHS and social care teams to provide care for people returning home after medical and surgical treatment.

Radiology services will be expanded in Rhyl and four new dental suites will improve access to NHS care. There will also be an increase in training opportunities for dental nurses.