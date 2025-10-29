Councillors unite in frustration over ‘scandalous’ Menai Bridge issues

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

Anglesey councillors said they were “united” in their frustration over the Menai Bridge crossing issues with some demanding action be taken on a third crossing.

One councillor described the recent closure of the 200-year-old bridge as “scandalous”.

The comments were made during a meeting yesterday (Tuesday, October 28) where councillors pleaded with the Welsh Government to communicate better over Menai bridge closures.

The suspension bridge was closed suddenly earlier this month following the discovery of corroded bolts.

It was reopened on Friday, October 24, in time for the Menai Bridge fair.

Misery

The Welsh Government said work on a permanent solution would come in the coming weeks with Phase 2 of an ongoing programme of work and further updates provided soon.

The recent closure had plunged locals into traffic misery with diversions across the 175-year-old Britannia Bridge as it struggled to cope with the extra flow.

The situation had reignited concerns over what would happen if the Britannia Bridge should close due to high winds at the same time.

Calls were also made for contractors to be “held to account” for the impact on island businesses, whilst questions over why the recent issues were not found sooner were again raised.

A notice of motion penned before the re-opening was presented by Annibynwyr Môn councillors, and noted that the “closure took effect without prior consultation or notification with the county council”.

Presenting it, Talybolion Cllr Ken Hughes said the situation had moved on, and the group supported an amendment, proposed by Plaid Cymru Aethwy Cllr Sonia Williams.

Presenting the amendment, she stated: “We as a council are pleading with the Welsh Government to communicate with Anglesey Council and citizens about maintenance work on the bridge, and that the bridge will not be closed without communicating with us beforehand, in future.

“The council is seriously concerned about the resilience of the two current crossings over the Menai Straits which has once again been highlighted following the recent complete closure of Menai Suspension Bridge, which left one crossing only.

“We are also expressing disappointment in the Welsh Government in relation to their lack of holding contractors to account and their unwillingness to consider our links between Anglesey and the mainland, and the effects on the residents and communities of the island.

“We ask the Welsh Government to step in to offer support to the businesses of the town of Menai Bridge, who have suffered a great deal as a result of the problems with the bridge over the last three years.

“The hospitality businesses especially have suffered following the overnight closure of the bridge.”

Safety

Fellow Aethwy member, Cllr Dyfed Wyn Jones, welcomed the motion, saying it was “accepted that the bridge had to close for safety reasons,” but felt “communication was paramount”.

Council leader Cllr Gary Pritchard said councillors were “united across the chamber” in support.

He said: “Frustration is apparent with residents, you can feel it in this chamber.

“The truth is, we have no influence over repairs to the bridge, the company responsible for the maintenance is accountable to the Welsh Government, it is important to make that point, it’s easy to blame the council.

“We can’t control what happens to the bridge, we’ve been pressing for many years, officers and politicians, the Welsh Government to look at the resilience of the crossings.”

He had also been in touch with Cabinet Minister for Transport Ken Skates and had discussion with the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service heads.

Seirol Cllr Carwyn Jones said people were “fed up with the situation” and thanked the leader, deputy leader and Aethwy members, for “pressing, 24 hours a day” for action from the Welsh Government and UK Highways.

He said: “I know you feel you are knocking your head against a wall, it’s frustrating, I know how hard you are trying to convey our case.”

He also asked of the recent corroded bolts issue: “Why weren’t we made aware of these problems previously?

“Don’t they have their finger on the pulse? How is it that these problems have only now been discovered?” He called for the council to receive a full report into the bridge.

“It has an impact on people’s lives, we deserve better,” he added.

Standstill

Bro’r Llynnoedd Cllr Ken Taylor agreed saying: “Without a bridge people’s lives standstill.

“I’d like to suggest we send a copy of the song by Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge over Troubled Waters, they might listen, then.”

In an emotive address Tref Cybi Cllr Jeff Evans said: “What a scandalous, difficult position we have here, on Anglesey, what an unacceptable position.

“A bridge too far, where bolts are rusting, a 200-year-old bridge, built for horse and carts, now we are supposed to take 20 tonne vehicles across it, temporary current measures in place to allow us to take 7.5 tonne vehicles across.

“I honestly wonder what faith anybody has in Anglesey any more.

“When is the Senedd Government, going to accept, we have to have another bridge. We cannot accept bolts breaking, rusting, things falling off, catching on fire.

“If I was in industry today, would I invest in Anglesey? I might be too afraid, as there is no guarantee for business getting access to and fro.”

He called for “serious talks” over development of a third bridge. “We will all have to learn how to swim before long if we don’t do something.

“We must go to those who effect change, demand a new bridge, we want action today.”