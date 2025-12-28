Councillors warn funding cuts could cripple community safety efforts

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has warned that losing roles funded by the Shared Prosperity Fund could have a “devastating effect” on community safety.

At a meeting of the council’s Thriving Merthyr Tydfil scrutiny committee on Tuesday, December 16, councillors raised their fears about potentially losing staff funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund which is due to end in March 2026.

A report to the committee said that the anti-social behaviour referrals team consists of two members of staff and one is funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

Working with south Wales Police the council accepts anti-social behaviour referrals.

When a referral is received officers while start a four stage approach with interventions ranging from warning letters, acceptable behaviour contracts and community protection warnings to formal actions such as injunctions, community protection notices, premise closures and prosecutions.

The team work closely with south Wales Police and the youth justice service ensuring a proportionate approach is taken when dealing with referral, the report said.

The report said that alternative funding is being sought to continue to meet demand.

The CCTV team consists of four part time core funded operators with three part time evening economy officers funded through SPF.

The authority operates a manned CCTV service covering the town centre alongside other high footfall areas.

The operation centre has direct access to south Wales Police via the police airwaves system and town centre businesses via the Storenet radio.

The report said: “As we move into the financial year 2026/27 funding will be critical to maintain our current level of service.

“Our evening economy operators have been funded via SPF.

“This funding stream will cease in March 2026 and without additional funding we will be unable to provide this vital cover within our existing budget.”

Loss of enforcement

The civil enforcement officer (CEO) team consists of a team leader and six officers with four of this team currently funded through SPF.

They provide a uniformed presence in the town centre and other anti-social behaviour hotspot areas.

The officers also carry out enforcement of parking contraventions.

They act as professional witnesses where crime is witnessed and provide anti-social behaviour referrals and intelligence submissions.

They are also involved in a number of community support networks and attend PACT meetings when required.

The report said: “Financial sustainability remains a key challenge with 50% of the current team funded via the SPF programme. It is hoped that replacement funding can be secured to keep our trained and now experienced team.”

Councillor Geraint Thomas said it’s a fantastic community safety team they currently have.

He said: “It is going to have a devastating effect on the team and a devastating effect on the community safety of Merthyr Tydfil if that funding doesn’t come through.

“We supported the police by bringing a lot of these posts in place and without them the police have to step up to the plate.”

He said that come April and May time they could really be reeling from not having those positions filled.

Councillor Lee Davies echoed these concerns saying it’s “really worrying.”

He said that in his eight years as a councillor it’s currently the best it has been in terms of community safety and he said it is working really well.

He said there does seem to be a high level of crime over the last few years and without the community safety team he didn’t know where they would be.

“Post April I do worry. I hope all the staff will be secured positions, funding will come through.

“I think we all hope and pray that that’s the case.”

Councillor Declan Sammon, cabinet member for transformation, governance and social partnership said: “I can confirm that the local authority’s doing everything it can to safefguard these roles and the roles of other employees throughout the organisation.”