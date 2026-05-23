Councillors warn of rising social media abuse targeting elected members

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

The duty of care for local councillors if they are subject to “the cesspit of social media” needs to be more robust, a council has heard.

The issue was raised when members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s May full council discussed an action plan aimed at supporting greater diversity within the council.

Speaking at the meeting, recently-elected Fishguard North councillor Billy Shaw raised the issue of social media and councillors receiving abuse, saying: “One area that puts people off is social and the amount of abuse on it.

“I’ve been subject to that recently, with a number of pictures of me sitting having a coffee in Fishguard.

“as soon as you put yourself forward social media becomes a cesspit because your pollical view do not match someone who’s quite vocal on social media.

“I was wondering if there’s there any way of putting protections for anyone who wants to put their name forward [to be a councillor]?

“I do know there’s a number of councillors sitting here who’ve been subject to the cesspit that is social media of late.”

Cllr Alistair Cameron shared Cllr Shaw’s concerns, saying: “I agree with Cllr Shaw, social media is a real issue; as a council we’ve got a duty to support people standing for council.”

Cllr Neil Prior said the duty of care for councillors “feels quite woolly,” adding: “You are absolutely in the front line, you can be in any situation in your community and be subject to a lot of difficult situations; I don’t think the council has a particularly strong duty of care for councillors.”

Attacked on social media

Another who raised the issue, was Haverfordwest’s Cllr Tom Tudor, who said it had been brought to his attention recently that he had been attacked on social media by an unnamed sitting member of the county council.

Cllr Shaw’s highlighting of abuse suffered by councillors followed “a petty and vindictive attempt” to land him in trouble with the Ombudsman, the abuse referenced in the meeting including claims of posts on social media and verbal abuse.

Last month, it was stated no Ombudsman investigation was to take place into Cllr Shaw following a “waste of taxpayers’ money” complaint of a claimed breach of the code of conduct.

William Cuthbert Linton Shaw, commonly known as Billy Shaw, won the Fishguard North-East ward seat for Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales in February following a byelection called after the death of Cllr Jordan Ryan last November.

The complaint, a claimed breach of the Code of Conduct, was made following his first, March, full council meeting when he stood for a picture outside County Hall with campaign group Solidarity with Palestine, who were there for an agenda item on ‘Disinvestment in Companies profiting from Genocide’.

Cllr Shaw has previously said there were two lessons following the unsuccessful complaint: “It was a waste of the Ombudsman’s time, as it was a petty and vindictive attempt by this individual who has a long history of trolling anyone especially those in public office with a left-wing viewpoint.”