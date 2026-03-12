Councils announce partnership to boost post-16 education

A major new project aimed at improving post-16 education opportunities for learners has secured more than half a million pounds in funding to support closer collaboration between schools, colleges and local authorities.

The initiative has received £566,000 from Medr’s Strategic Development Fund and will focus on creating a more inclusive and coordinated post-16 education system for learners across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Cardiff Council is leading the project in partnership with Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cardiff and Vale College, and St David’s Catholic Sixth Form College.

The scheme aims to redesign how post-16 education is planned and delivered to make it easier for young people and adult learners to access suitable courses and training opportunities.

The project will seek to create a more joined-up approach to further education, school sixth forms, apprenticeships, higher education and adult learning, while improving equality of access and long-term sustainability across the sector.

As part of the initial phase, partners will establish a governance board and carry out a comprehensive review of existing post-16 provision across Cardiff and the Vale. This will include consultation with learners, educators, employers and other stakeholders.

The review will examine how the current system operates and identify opportunities to strengthen collaboration, reduce duplication and expand the range of learning pathways available in both Welsh- and English-medium education.

Later stages of the project will explore the creation of a bilingual digital platform designed to bring together information about all post-16 learning options in one place. The aim is to help learners better understand the choices available to them and support more informed decision-making.

The long-term ambition is to create a more integrated tertiary education system that improves outcomes for learners and better aligns training opportunities with the skills needed by employers and the wider economy.

Expected benefits include improved progression and retention rates, increased Welsh-medium opportunities, stronger engagement with employers and greater participation among groups that are currently under-represented in post-16 education.

Cardiff’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry, said the funding represented an important step towards building a more accessible education system.

“This significant investment from Medr is a strong endorsement of our shared ambition to create a post-16 education system that is inclusive, coherent and centred on the needs of learners,” she said.

“By working collaboratively with our partners across Cardiff and the Vale, we can remove barriers, widen access to opportunities and ensure that young people and adults alike are supported to fulfil their potential and progress into further learning, training or employment.”

‘Future focused’

Sharon James-Evans, principal of Cardiff and Vale College, said the partnership would help create a more coordinated and future-focused system.

“We are delighted to be part of this ambitious and forward-thinking partnership, which places learners at the heart of shaping the future of post-16 education across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan,” she said.

“This project will help us coordinate and align provision more closely with emerging skills demands and we look forward to playing a central role in shaping a system that not only raises aspirations and outcomes, but also drives innovation and long-term prosperity for the region.”

A spokesperson for Vale of Glamorgan Council said the project would strengthen post-16 opportunities for learners in the area.

“We are delighted to be partnering on this exciting and forward-looking project,” they said.

“This investment from Medr provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen post-16 provision across the region, ensuring that learners in the Vale of Glamorgan can access high-quality, coherent and inclusive pathways that truly meet their aspirations.”

Barriers

Geraint Williams, principal and chief executive of St David’s Catholic Sixth Form College, said the initiative would help remove barriers to education.

“This initiative provides a real opportunity to build a more joined-up system across Cardiff and the Vale, one that places learners first and actively removes barriers to opportunity,” he said.

“By working together, we can strengthen pathways, widen access and ensure that young people and adult learners alike are supported to fulfil their potential.”