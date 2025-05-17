Council’s cabinet accused of ‘bias’ against Welsh language education provision

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A special meeting of senior Pembrokeshire councillors is to consider a ‘call-in’ on a Cabinet decision which has led to claims of “a bias against the provision of Welsh Language education”.

The Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) is a ten-year plan, mandatory for all local authorities in Wales, that outlines how Welsh medium education will be developed within the authority.

The WESP aims to increase the proportion of school year groups taught through the medium of Welsh and focuses on Year 1 learners. The plans also aim to contribute to the Welsh Government’s goal of having 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050, as part of the “Cymraeg 2050” initiative.

Amendment

Pembrokeshire County council’s schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee met on May 14 to consider a ‘call-in’ by Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Murphy of a cabinet decision on April 28, specifically an amendment by Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller to its previous recommendation to note a report.

The scrutiny committee voted for Cabinet to consider removing an amendment: “That the Director of Education be tasked with exploring how demand for Welsh language can be better captured.

“In particular this work should focus on disaggregating demand for Welsh Medium Education from other school choice considerations such as perceptions of learning outcomes, facility quality etc,” replacing it with: “That the progress being made against the objectives set out in the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan, and Welsh Government’s feedback to the Council’s 2023/24 Annual Report, be noted.”

Cllr Murphy’s lengthy ‘call-in’ said: “Some comments made by Cabinet appeared to display a degree of bias against the provision of Welsh Language education.”

He quoted Cllr Miller from that meeting, in relation to Welsh medium Ysgol Caer Ellen: “…basically we’ve opened Caer Ellen and loads of people went there and therefore by definition they must want a Welsh Language education.

“I’m not sure how true that is, might be partly true, might be completely true but also it might not be. I know quite a few parents in that particular area obviously given my constituency in Neyland West and all of them that I know who send their children to Caer Ellen honestly couldn’t give a toss whether it was Welsh or English, they’re looking for a good school and so what they’ve got is a good school in Caer Ellen, great facilities, and so their sending their kids there.”

Concerns

Cllr Murphy went on to say: “Councillor Miller then continues and commented ‘honestly the fact its Welsh medium has got nothing to do with anything so how do we differentiate those looking for a good school’ and re-asserts this point where it appears that Cllr Miller by his comments does not think parents select Caer Ellen on the basis of providing Welsh education, rather that it’s a ‘good school’ and requests data be collected to ascertain from parents why they choose Welsh Language education.”

Cllr Murphy also raised concerns that some members of the Cabinet “had little idea of the workings” of Fforwm Cymraeg, a committee which examines in greater detail the provision of Welsh language education in Pembrokeshire.

Dealing with the data collection proposal, Cllr Murphy said there is no provision in the Schools Admission Code to enable PCC to collect the data, adding that “to try and collect this data would be a clear indication that some Cabinet members do not believe parental choice in electing Welsh Language education when the evidence is clear that within Pembrokeshire the demand for Welsh education is growing and the majority of schools at or near capacity are those providing Welsh medium education such as Caer Ellen, Hafan y Mor, Bro Ingli, etc”.

At the May 14 meeting, Cllr Murphy said he had reported the matter to the Welsh Language Commissioner, who had shared his concerns, and was “aghast what Pembrokeshire County Council recommended.”

Evidence

Cllr Miller responded saying there was no evidence members displayed a limited knowledge of WESP, and allegations that his comments displayed a degree of bias were “entirely without merit,” standing by his words.

“It must be the case it is at least possible some parents are choosing Welsh medium schools other than because of the medium of Welsh. It’s currently unknown; surely it’s right the council seeks to understand the impact of other forces.”

On his “perhaps relaxed language” he said he was reflecting the views of some of his constituents, saying Cllr Murphy was “trying to make something out of nothing,” in “a naked attempt to create outrage, trying to paint some in this council as anti-Welsh”.

He added: “Cllr Murphy should be deeply ashamed of his actions over the last week in trying to create artificial division in the county of Pembrokeshire,” suggesting he was attempting to draw a wedge “between the people of Pembrokeshire that speak Welsh and those that don’t,” adding: “If he honestly believes he can draw political benefit I suggest time will show him he is sorely mistaken.

“This administration will continue to make decisions based on sound evidence for the benefit of all it represents.”

Cllr Murphy told members he had received “petulant emails” from Cllr Miller after he contacted the language commissioner, adding of Cllr Miller: “If he’s proud of what the Welsh Language Commissioner has written he needs to have a real serious period of reflection.”

Cllr Murphy’s call succeeded by seven votes to five, with the May 21 extraordinary meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet now considering the matter.

