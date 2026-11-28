Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A pool car scheme intended to reduce a council’s millage claims could cost it £38,000 more than expected.

The corporate pool car scheme provides council staff with use of vehicles from hire firm Enterprise to avoid them using their own vehicles and having to claim back travel costs.

Monmouthshire County Council’s latest financial reports show the authority could finish the financial year £2.4m over budget unless current spending and costs are reigned in.

Among the projected overspends is the £38,000 figure on the pool car scheme.

Debrah Hill-Howells, the council director responsible, said the predicted figure is based on use within the first six months since the introduction of the scheme and “high milage users” are now being targeted to make them aware pool cars are available.

“To hit cost neutral each vehicle needs to achieve 16,000 miles per annum which is why we are targeting high millage users,” Ms Hill-Howells told members of the performance and overview scrutiny committee when they were updated on the in-year financial report.

She confirmed, when asked by committee chairman Councillor Alistair Neill, the scheme was intended to cut costs by making pool vehicles available instead of staff using their own cars and said it also aligns with the council’s carbon reduction aims as the pool vehicles are primarily electric.

Officers are also reviewing where the vehicles are located to support greater use and it is anticipated the overspend will reduce through greater use.

Independent Cllr Meirion Howells, asked if the vehicles are also available to councillors when making trips on council business, which Ms Hill-Howells said they are so long as councillors have registered.

Conservative Cllr Neill said the Usk and Llanbadoc member wouldn’t require use of a pool vehicle and said: “Cllr Howells uses his bike.”