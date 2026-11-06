Council’s deputy leader to step down after decade in role

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor who has been deputy leader of a Welsh council for a decade is stepping down from the role.

Councillor Maureen Webber BEM has announced her decision to step down from her role as deputy leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council at the meeting of full council later this month, as part of her intention not to seek re-election.

Cllr Webber, Labour, has played a leading role in the council’s cabinet since 2010 and has served as a councillor in RCT since 1996, serving the communities of Rhydfelen and Treforest.

Alongside her responsibilities as deputy leader, Cllr Webber has served as the council’s armed forces champion, supporting the council’s commitment to the armed forces community and helping to ensure that the contribution of serving personnel, veterans and their families is recognised across RCT.

The council said that her time in cabinet has seen the council respond to some of the most significant challenges faced by local government in recent years, while continuing to invest in communities and the frontline services residents rely upon.

Speaking ahead of the full council meeting, Cllr Maureen Webber BEM said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as Deputy Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council since 2016, and to have had the opportunity to play my part in representing our communities and helping to shape the future of our County Borough.

“Local government is ultimately about people and communities, and throughout my time as a Councillor I have always been conscious of the responsibility we have as elected representatives to work hard on behalf of the residents and areas we serve.

“I have also been incredibly proud to serve as the Council’s Armed Forces Champion. Our Armed Forces community, including those currently serving, our veterans and their families, makes an enormous contribution to Rhondda Cynon Taf, and it has been a privilege to champion their interests.

“I therefore want to place on record my sincere thanks to our staff across the Council. The services we provide and the support we are able to give to our communities simply would not be possible without their hard work.

“Most importantly, it has been a privilege to serve and represent the community I call home and provide a strong voice for the needs of local residents.

“I have had the privilege to serve as a Cabinet Member under four Council Leaders and I want to place on record my thanks to my Cabinet colleagues and fellow Councillors for their support and friendship over these years.

“Rhondda Cynon Taf is a very different place today, and I am proud to have played a part in the progress we have made and the investment that has been delivered across our communities.

“Stepping down as Deputy Leader has naturally been a difficult decision, but I do so immensely proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the people of Rhondda Cynon Taf.”

Councillor Ann Crimmings, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, added: “Maureen has made an enormous contribution to Rhondda Cynon Taf Council over many years and has been a trusted and valued colleague and friend.

“As Deputy Leader, she has brought experience, commitment and a genuine passion for the communities we represent to the role, and her contribution to the work of the Cabinet and the wider Council has been invaluable.

“Her commitment has also been evident through her role as our Armed Forces Champion, where she has worked tirelessly to champion our Armed Forces community and ensure that serving personnel, veterans and their families receive the recognition and support they deserve.

“Maureen’s record of public service stretches back more than three decades, and that longevity speaks volumes about her dedication to the communities she represents.

“On a personal level, I want to thank Maureen for the support she has given me as Leader, and for the friendship, experience and dedication she has brought to our Cabinet team.

“On behalf of the Council, I want to thank Maureen for her service as Deputy Leader and for the significant contribution she has made, and continues to make, to Rhondda Cynon Taf. I am sure that she will continue to be an active Cabinet Member and a local Councillor for the remainder of this council term.”