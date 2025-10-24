Council’s development plan lagging behind target

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

House-building in a Welsh county is falling behind targets set by the Welsh Government years ago.

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently published a report showing the progress it’s making on its current plan for development in the area, known as the local development plan (LDP).

The report shows that as of April 2025 the council’s LDP delivered 6,999 additional homes, which is 20.7% below the target set by the Welsh Government for this period (8,829).

However the report also shows areas where the council is meeting and exceeding some targets like the approval of planning applications for new homes.

‘Good progress’

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, equalities, and regulatory services, Cllr Ruba Sivagnanam, said: “Overall the report… illustrates that we’ve made good progress in implementing many of the plan’s policies and the LDP strategy remains sound I think.

“We have identified issues in these and… they can be attributed to the recent economic climate and things which are outside of the control of the LDP.”

Cllr Sivagnanam went on to add that where the council hasn’t met its targets these will be addressed in the council’s replacement local development plan (RLDP).

An LDP is used by councils to determine which areas of land can be used for things like housing developments, transport developments, and industrial developments.

Extra protection

They also determine which areas of land should be given extra protection from development.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s current LDP covers the period from 2011 to 2026.

The report showing the council’s progress on its LDP between April 2024 and March 2025 states the build rate for that period was 500 homes per annum.

This is against a target set by the Welsh Government of 630 home per annum.

Planning permission was granted for 33.54ha of employment land on strategic employment sites, raising the total employment uses on allocated employment land to 131.16ha.

The monitoring target for the period was 251ha.

In terms of targets that were met the report shows that 6,825 of new homes approved since 2011 have been on allocated LDP sites, which is above 6,524 expected by the Welsh Government.

The LDP has also seen some success in the progress of transport developments, with the target of six local transport schemes being met early in the plan period.

A planning application for the Sully to Cosmeston active travel route was recently approved and any schemes that haven’t commenced yet will be reviewed and considered as part of the RLDP.