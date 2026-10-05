Council’s long-term vision branded ‘most disturbing programme of cuts’

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A senior opposition councillor has branded a council’s long-term vision a “sweeping policy of cuts” that will see services “stripped” from communities.

Sustainable Powys could become a central theme in the upcoming local elections, which are set to take place next May.

The concept was discussed at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Governance and Audit Committee last month during an item on the council’s response to a Panel Performance Assessment (PPA) of council functions.

The PPA had suggested, as part of its recommendations to the council, that there was a need to better explain Sustainable Powys to everyone in the county.

Joint leader of the Powys Independents group, Cllr Beverley Baynham (Presteigne), has spoken out against Sustainable Powys in the past and has reinforced her opposition to it.

Cllr Baynham said: “Why on earth would I support a programme that is going to strip our community of everything?

“Sustainable Powys is the most disturbing programme of cuts that I just cannot fathom.

“For a start, it has a ridiculous name – Sustainable Powys – is not what one might imagine and has absolutely nothing to do with green energy.

“It is a sweeping policy of cuts that will see everything stripped from our community and only be available in one of the five hub towns.”

Cllr Baynham asked how it would be better to “transport all our children” to Llandrindod Leisure Centre to use the facilities there rather than walk to a centre in Presteigne.

Cllr Baynham continued: “Everyone is quite rightly up in arms about the proposals from Powys Teaching Health Board, but there are huge similarities between their proposals and Sustainable Powys.

“So no, I won’t be supporting or getting behind Sustainable Powys, and I will do everything possible to ensure we retain our current infrastructure.”

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) has explained that Sustainable Powys is supposed to be seen in a broader context than just council services or budgets.

Cllr Berriman said: “It is a long-term vision for the future of the county, bringing together issues such as housing, education, skills, employment, health, community resilience, economic growth and climate action to help create a stronger, fairer and greener Powys for future generations.

“Our responsibility is to ensure people have the information they need to understand the choices facing Powys, the reasons why change may be necessary and the consequences of different options.”

He added that political “challenge and debate” on Sustainable Powys should be welcomed.

Cllr Berriman said: “Democratic scrutiny and political discussion are essential parts of local government, and I welcome constructive debate and challenge from councillors, communities, partners and residents.”

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