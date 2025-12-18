Council’s new AI policy ‘not about replacing people with computers’

The leader of a city council has said a new policy on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is “not about replacing people with computers”.

Newport City Council believes its efficiency and productivity can be improved using AI tools, leading to better public services.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of new technology – by embracing it, we can make Newport a smarter, more innovative city for everyone,” said the council’s leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni.

“We want our workforce to be empowered and flexible and deliver services that meet the changing needs of our residents.”

The council, which already uses technology such as Microsoft Copilot, claims AI and automation will bring “faster response times and more personalised services for citizens”.

For its staff, the council said there is “the potential to boost productivity significantly by automating tasks, enhancing decision-making, and accelerating innovation”.

The draft policy states AI and automation can “streamline repetitive tasks, reduce human error, and free up employees to focus on more strategic activities”.

But the council acknowledges the limitations of AI and the potential for “hallucination” of “incorrect, misleading or fabricated” information.

“I know and understand why many have reservations around the use of AI,” said Cllr Batrouni. “This policy shows our commitment to using technology responsibly, making our work more efficient, and ensuring we do so in a way that is fair, safe and transparent.”

He added: “As well as needs changing, technology is too – so this policy and our approach will be reviewed regularly to make sure we are making the most of the opportunities available and keeping residents and the city at the heart of all decisions.”

The new policy states AI and automation will be used “for work purposes” only “where there is a clear rationale or business case to support the increase in productivity” – and which “delivers tangible benefits to the community”.

All information used in AI and automation systems will be subject to UK data protection laws, and include “appropriate” security measures “to protect against malicious attacks”.

The council said the technology must not be used to automate decision-making or profile individuals, and must avoid “perpetuating or amplifying existing biases”.

Cllr Batrouni is expected to sign off on the new policy later this week.