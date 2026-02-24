Council’s new community ‘Deal’ moves to next stage

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

The seven principles that underpin The Deal – which is a new compact between Blaenau Gwent council and its residents – has been agreed by councillors.

At a meeting of the council’s Corporate Governance and Resources Scrutiny committee on Thursday, February 19, councillors received the final version of the principles as well as feedback from some of the members of the Citizen’s Assembly that have met three times in recent weeks to shape these principles.

The last Citizen’s Assembly meeting took place on Saturday, February 14.

According to the council, The Deal is: “a new way of working between the council, communities and partner organisations, with the aim of building a fairer, more resilient Blaenau Gwent, improving health and well‑being, and reducing inequalities.”

Corporate Services and s151 officer Rhian Hayden explained that the Citizen’s Assembly is made up of 40 residents and that the draft principles had also received 250 comments from an online survey.

Ms Hayden said that the emerging themes had “refined” the principles following the last of the three sessions.

Citizen’s Assembly member Erika Davies said: “I was a bit dubious at the start of the process about what difference if anything it would make.

“But attending all three sessions I felt there was a current theme running through, which is that everyone loves their community and just want to make it better and we’re all willing to work towards that and help how we can.

“We have built up trust and a good basis for moving forward, what we don’t want to happen is not to hear anything again.”

Citizen’s Assembly member Chris Thomas said that members were able to air their views on the issues that affect every community in each Blaenau Gwent valley.

Mr Thomas said: “We noticed a recurring theme of decline and communities going backwards and how badly the town centres have been effected.

“I will be interested to have follow up meetings to see progress.”

Joint Chief Executive of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils, Steve Vickers, assured the Citizen Assembly members that they will continue to be an integral part of the process.

Mr Vickers said: “We have discussed having follow ups – probably on a quarterly basis and we can show the Citizen’s Assembly of the work being done so we can be fully transparent and accountable to them.”

Following the vote, committee chairwoman, Cllr Joanne Wilkins (Cwmtillery – Independent group) said: “This is just the start – everything that flows out of this will be exciting.”

The principles will go in front of a meeting of the Cabinet next week ahead of being ratified by a full council meeting next month,

The final version of the principles are:

1 – More public involvement in shaping the place.

2 – Fostering volunteering and community leadership.

3 – Community hubs.

4 – Shared power through joint effort.

5- Pride and potential in the future.

6 – Re-creating thriving town centres.

7 – Learning and Listening.