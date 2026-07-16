Council’s new senior officer role could top £150,000 a year

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is on the lookout for a new senior officer with a salary, including allowances, that could top £150,000 a year.

In an advertisement posted on Pembrokeshire County Council’s own social media page, the council is seeking a new Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Place.

It says: “Are you an experienced leader with a passion for place, regeneration and economic growth? Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking a Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Place to help shape the county’s future.

“This influential role will lead on regeneration, economic development, planning, transport, environmental services, climate change and major capital projects, supporting ambitious investment opportunities including the Celtic Freeport.

“Based in Haverfordwest/agile, Pembrokeshire: £132,063 – £145,050 plus £9,576 lease car allowance and relocation package.

“If you have a strong track record of delivering growth and transformation in complex environments, we’d love to hear from you.”

A linked page quotes Chief Executive Will Bramble, which also features a video of him promoting the county as a place to work: “Pembrokeshire is a great place to learn, live and grow. With some of the finest natural assets in the whole of Wales, we are immensely proud of our county and everything it has to offer.

“Since I joined Pembrokeshire as Chief Executive in 2021, I have been hugely impressed by the passion and dedication of our officers and members, and their shared commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for our residents.

“As part of our journey towards being an even better organisation, we are looking to recruit for this critical post.”

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