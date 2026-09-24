Council’s plans for new electric vehicle charging hub revived

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new 24-hour electric vehicle (EV) charging hub have resurfaced almost a year after an earlier proposal was withdrawn.

The fresh application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent planners by the council’s own senior physical regeneration officer, Sarah Williams, for land next to the Box Works on Lime Avenue, Ebbw Vale.

The scheme includes six parking spaces, three dual rapid charge points, a solar canopy, CCTV, lighting, fencing, an access road and ancillary works.

The council lodged a similar application for the site in the summer of 2025, which was later withdrawn last November.

Documents show that this was the preferred site out of three the council looked at for the project.

A Green Infrastructure Statement by Systra explained the project.

Systra said: “The proposed development will be situated on vacant land at Lime Avenue, Ebbw Vale, which was selected for its suitability based on a feasibility study conducted in August 2024.

“In this study, three sites have been explored: Lime Avenue in Ebbw Vale, Rose Heyworth Park, Abertillery, and Rising Sun Industrial Estate, Blaina.

“Lime Avenue is the preferred option based on cost effectiveness, central location and size of the site.”

Systra continued: “The proposed development involves the creation of an electric vehicle charging hub with space for six vehicles, including one dedicated disabled bay.

“The hub will feature a canopy with solar cells, a waiting area, and a substation to connect to the electricity network.

“Access to the hub will be provided via Lime Avenue, linking to the existing parking area at The Box Works.

“Unlike the current situation on the site, which is enclosed by fencing, the EV hub will remain open with 24/7 public access.”

In the past, the site has been used as a sports area, which is “evidenced” by the abandoned lighting found in the woodland zone and the presence of “cultivated grass species.”

Systra added that the grassland is “low in species diversity”, which means that it has a “low level” of biodiversity.

Systra said: “By establishing an EV hub, BGCBC addresses the need for higher quality charging options, enhancing the user experience while promoting better accessibility and inclusivity.”

A decision on the application is expected by November 9.

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