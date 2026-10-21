Council’s Reform leader seeks to remove local authority from Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary policy

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Reform UK Wales will seek to withdraw a Welsh local authority from Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary policy next week.

Flintshire County Council’s Reform group is seeking to end Flintshire’s commitment to the Local Authority of Sanctuary programme and remove it from the wider Wales Nation of Sanctuary coalition.

Wales launched its Nation of Sanctuary policy in 2021. At the time it was considered to represent a departure from UK immigration policy – which seeks to control immigration limits.

Instead, the Welsh Government committed to helping refugees and asylum seekers integrate into Welsh society, focusing on helping new arrivals access healthcare, education, language classes and public services.

Flintshire registered for ‘Local Authority of Sanctuary’ status from Sanctuary Coalition Cymru – the group behind the policy -in 2019. The campaign was led by the late Cllr Teresa Carberry, who sadly passed away last month. More recently it was merged with Denbighshire’s group to create the Clwyd City of Sanctuary. The authority has not been granted full Local Authority of Sanctuary status but voluntarily abides by its principles.

Now Reform UK’s leader Cllr Helen Brown has posted a Notice of Motion to remove Flintshire from the coalition, citing residents’ concerns over immigration.

“Flintshire County Council is a recognised Nation of Sanctuary local authority,” said Cllr Brown in the motion.

“Participation in the programme is voluntary and is not a statutory duty. Immigration, asylum and border security are the responsibility of the UK Government and the Home Office.

“Residents have expressed concerns regarding the location of asylum accommodation and the impact that decisions made without meaningful local consultation may have on community confidence, public services and community safety.”

She calls on Flintshire County Council to acknowledge that its primary responsibility is to deliver high-quality public services for the people of Flintshire.

“The safety and wellbeing of women and girls, boys and men should remain a key consideration in all decisions affecting local communities,” according to the motion. “Local authorities should be consulted before significant asylum accommodation is established within their boundaries.

“The council can fulfil its legal obligations under equality and human rights legislation without remaining a member of the Nation of Sanctuary programme.”

The motion asks Flintshire councillors to withdraw the authority from the Nation of Sanctuary programme.

It also requests the authority writes to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood requesting greater engagement and consultation with local authorities before asylum accommodation is established or expanded within communities, that community safety is given due weight when decisions are made about the location and management of asylum accommodation and that the Home Office ensures appropriate safeguarding, risk assessment, and support arrangements are in place for all asylum accommodation.

Finally it asks the Leader of the council, Cllr Dave Hughes, to write to the constituency Members of the Senedd and Members of Parliament asking them to support these representations to the Home Office.

A spokesperson for Clwyd City of Sanctuary said: “The Nation of Sanctuary Plan sets out some key principles to further an ambition for Wales to be a nation where people seeking sanctuary are welcomed and supported.

“It is not related to the Local Authority award scheme which is entirely voluntary.

“Flintshire County Council is a member of the City of Sanctuary movement, having signed up to its vision and values in 2021, but it has not achieved a Local Authority of Sanctuary award.

“Neither the Nation of Sanctuary Plan nor City of Sanctuary’s Local Authority of Sanctuary programme has any influence over Home Office decisions about asylum accommodation or where people are housed. Those decisions sit with the UK Government.

“The focus instead is on how people seeking sanctuary are welcomed and supported once they are living in our communities, helping them rebuild their lives, contribute their skills and participate fully in community life.”

Flintshire councillors will consider the motion on Monday, October 26.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.