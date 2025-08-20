Councils reveal cost of workers suspended on full pay

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Theft, turning up to work under the influence of alcohol, and aggressive behaviour led to a small number of employees across two councils being suspended in 2024-25.

In total 40 Swansea council workers were suspended on full pay during the 12-month period for various reasons at a cost of just over £514,000. At neighbouring Carmarthenshire Council 19 staff were suspended on full pay.

Both local authorities said the numbers represented a tiny fraction of their workforce and that suspensions were only considered as a last resort. Most large employers have staff issues from time to time resulting in action against them.

Safeguarding issues

Swansea Council publishes information about suspensions on its website. The 40 suspended staff in 2024-25 were from the social services, education and place – which covers waste, highways and transport – departments. Safeguarding issues, inappropriate workplace conduct and failure to follow policies and procedures were also given as reasons.

In the previous two financial years 27 and 39 employees were suspended respectively at a cost of nearly £399,000 and just over £354,000.

Around a quarter of the employees suspended during the three years returned to work, some with a warning. Some cases are ongoing, and a small number were dismissed or resigned.

A council spokesman said the 40 staff suspended in 2024-25 equated to 0.4% of its 10,800-strong workforce including school employees.

“The vast majority of our staff do their jobs responsibly and without issue,” he said. “However like all organisations, from time to time, it is necessary to take disciplinary action against staff members.

“It should be noted that suspension is not a disciplinary sanction, and employees are not suspended as a matter of course. Suspension is always considered as a last resort and handled with tact and sensitivity.”

He added: “An employee who is suspended will receive their normal pay. This is in line with employment law and good practice.”

Full pay

Carmarthenshire Council suspended 58 employees in total in 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23, which cost just £506,000 in terms of pay. It said all suspensions were on full pay, and that the longest period of suspension was two years and four months.

The details provided by the council included staff employed in schools and followed a freedom of information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council’s total workforce is just over 9,700. A spokeswoman for the authority said: “Suspension from work with pay should be considered only as a last resort and will be for as short a period as is possible.

“Where a suspended employee is the subject of external investigations, police enquiries or charged with a criminal offence, the length of the suspension may be prolonged pending the outcome of police enquiries or legal proceedings.”

