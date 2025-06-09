Council’s social care bill expected to increase by £39 million

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

The number of people aged 85 and over is forecast to rise by 41% in the next decade in a Welsh county, with social care spending needing to increase by tens of millions of pounds, a report has said.

The growing number of elderly people in Carmarthenshire comes at a time, it said, when the county’s working age population was forecast to fall by just under 2%.

The council, which is responsible for social care, is planning for these demographic changes by increasing residential care bed capacity among other things.

Spending

A report before the authority’s health and social services scrutiny committee said its social care bill for people aged over 75 was expected to increase from around £94 million in 2024-25 to nearly £133 million in 2034-35.

It added that spending on younger adults who needed care was forecast to rise from just under £75 million to just over £100 million in the same period. This was partly due to younger adults with learning disabilities living longer.

While longer living, particularly longer healthy living, is positive, providing care for those who need help will have increasing implications for councils in terms of budgets and staff recruitment.

Addressing committee members on June 9, Cllr Jane Tremlett, cabinet member for health and social services, said the rising numbers “potentially have significant financial consequences” for the authority. She added that robust, long-term planning was needed.

The council is behind plans for a new residential care and nursing home near in Cwmgwili, west of Ammanford, and at Pentre Awel – a new health and well-being complex at Delta Lakes, Llanelli. Another council care home is proposed in the Carmarthen area but no site has been confirmed yet.

Nursing beds in residential homes are for people, for example with dementia, who need more intensive support.

However, the funding that comes for these nursing beds from Hywel Dda University Health Board was £3.4 million in 2023-24, just £82,000 – or 2.4% – more than 10 years previously, the report said, despite the frail elderly population increasing by 30% and costs soaring by around 50%.

Concerns

The meeting heard concerns that some elderly people weren’t being looked after according to the level of their need.

Jonathan Morgan, interim head of community services, said discussions about this funding were taking place between the council and health board, and that it was crucial to assess someone’s needs correctly in the first instance.

Joanna Jones, head of integrated services, said the funding data “speaks for itself”. She said: “I think the information in the report would suggest that we have got individuals in residential care settings that are probably not in the right place.”

A big driver of increased social care costs is wage growth. The report said carers employed by the council who worked in residential care homes, and domiciliary carers – who help people live independently at home – earned £12.15p per hour in 2024-25 compared to just £7.52p seven years previously. It said it was “right that carers receive a competitive wage”, but noted that the standard residential care home fee had risen from £516.09 to £860.98 per week.

The cost of looking after adults with physical, learning and mental disabilities and also looked-after children can be considerable.

The report said 22 children in Carmarthenshire were in placements which cost from £4,000 to £13,000 per week. The bill for looking after the 10 working age adults with the highest needs was on average £220,000 per year.

The council has proposed several measures for the next five years to address the various pressures, such as increasing residential bed capacity and numbers of in-house domiciliary carers, developing different types of accommodation to suit people as they age, and encouraging healthy living.

The authority also aims to expand a service called Shared Lives, which consists of carers who help people with things like autism, learning difficulties and dementia.

