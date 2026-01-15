Councils unanimously back motion for new Dental School in north Wales

Amelia Jones

Councils have unanimously backed a campaign to establish a new Dental School in north Wales.

Every single Community, Town and City Council in Gwynedd has formally backed calls for the establishment of a Dental School in north Wales, demonstrating unprecedented grassroots support for the campaign led by Siân Gwenllian MS.

All 64 councils across the county have passed motions in support of the proposal and have written directly to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Jeremy Miles MS, urging the Welsh Government to act.

This includes 17 councils in Dwyfor, 17 in Arfon and 30 in Meirionnydd, spanning communities from Bangor to Barmouth and from Aberdaron to Aberangell.

The unanimous backing reflects deep and growing concern about the ongoing crisis in access to NHS dental services across north Wales, where many residents are unable to register with a dentist or access basic treatment.

Councils have also highlighted the long-term benefits of training dentists locally, helping to retain skilled professionals in the region and improve oral health outcomes for future generations.

The motion signed by the councils across Gwynedd stated: “This Council fully supports the calls made by Siân Gwenllian MS for the establishment of a Dental School in Bangor. We recognise the ongoing crisis in dental services across north Wales, which has left many residents unable to access basic treatment.

“We believe that establishing a Dental School would increase the capacity to train and retain dentists in the region, significantly improving the dental health of our communities.

“We also acknowledge the economic benefits that such a development could bring to our county. We urge the Welsh Government to respond positively to this call, recognising the substantial positive impact a Dental School in Bangor would have on our communities.”

The council motions build on the momentum of the campaign launched by Siân Gwenllian in 2024, following the publication of her independent report,“Filling the Gap: The Case for Training Dentists in Bangor,”

The report set out the scale of the dental access crisis in north Wales and made the case for a Dental School based in Bangor as a sustainable, long-term solution.

Campaign leader, Siân Gwenillian MS said:“The level of support shown highlights the deep concern in our communities about limited access to NHS dental services — and the strong desire to see future dentists trained here in north Wales.

“The recent submission of a joint proposal by Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities to establish a Dental School is excellent news.

“This kind of collaboration between universities in the west is both welcome and encouraging. Now is the time for the Welsh Government to demonstrate its full commitment to making this project a reality.”

Campaigners argue that the establishment of a dental school would not only address workforce shortages but also deliver wider economic and social benefits, strengthening the role of higher education in the region and supporting local communities.

When asked for comment, the Welsh Government said: “We welcome the news that Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities have submitted a joint proposal to establish a new dental school.

“While there are no definite plans to launch a second dental school in Wales, we will consider this in the future subject to funding becoming available.

“We are working to recruit and retain more dentists in Wales. This includes a new scheme, run by Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), which offers extra support for trainees in areas of Wales where it has been difficult to recruit new dentists. We have also seen a new Dental Therapy course become available at Bangor University from September last year.”