Councils warn rising costs threaten support for pupils with additional learning needs

Councils in Wales are continuing to deliver support for children and young people with Additional Learning Needs (ALN), but rising demand and costs are making it harder to sustain.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) says that fair, long-term funding is needed to protect services.

Figures from the WLGA show that spending on ALN ​​and Early Years support is expected to rise by around 6 per cent in 2026/27, which amounts to an increase of around £46 million across Wales.

Individual councils predict increases of up to 14 per cent. Over 70 per cent of ALN spending goes directly to support learners, while transport costs make up about 13 per cent.

Local authorities fund specialist teachers, classroom assistants, therapists, and learning support teams. They also provide transport for pupils attending specialist schools and ensure children with complex needs get the right help at the right time.

Councils are building stronger links between education, health and social care, improving early intervention and creating more local specialist places so children can stay closer to home.

However, demand for this support is increasing, and costs are rising sharply. Without extra funding, councils warn that the progress made in recent years could be at risk.

The WLGA’s newly published 2025 Education Pressures Report highlights that ALN pressures now account for over a quarter of all school budget pressures. The report warns that without sustainable long-term investment, councils will struggle to maintain high-quality, inclusive education services.

Councils are calling for a review of funding arrangements to make sure the money available matches the true cost of providing support for children with additional learning needs. They say this is essential to protect the services that children, young people and families rely on.

Councilor Lis Burnett, WLGA Spokesperson for Education, said: “Councils remain committed to delivering inclusive, high-quality support for every learner with additional learning needs, but providing that support is becoming more expensive every year.

“We are seeing demand increasing, the costs of transport, specialist provision, and legal advocacy rising, while school reserves are shrinking. Without additional, sustainable investment, the progress we’ve made is at risk of stalling.

“Despite these challenges, councils continue to innovate. They are expanding local provision, training more staff and working with partners to make the system more efficient without reducing quality.

“Every learner deserves the chance to reach their potential, and both councils and schools are doing everything they can to make that happen. With fair funding, councils can keep providing the help children need.”