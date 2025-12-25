Country park wins award for innovative ‘Gnollywood’ project

Ella Groves

A Welsh country park has won a prestigious biodiversity award at this year’s Green Flag Awards.

Gnoll Country Park and Neath Port Talbot Council’s Countryside and Wildlife Team won the Best of the Best Biodiversity award in recognition of their environmentally focused ‘Gnollywood’ sign.

The installation is a haven for wildlife, with the giant letters doubling as a bug hotel, offering safe nesting and hibernation spaces for pollinators and other insects.

Located in what was once an underused golf course and is now a thriving wildflower meadow, the sign complements the natural landscape.

Due to its rich diversity, with over 30 species recorded there in its first summer, the meadow qualified as a Site of Importance of Nature Conservation.

As part of sustainable meadow management, the meadow has recently received its seasonal winter cut with the hay being harvested by a local farmer to support livestock through the colder months.

Removing the hay is essential for meadow health to keep soil nutrients low, allowing wildflowers to flourish, and preventing aggressive plants from taking over.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism, and Wellbeing, said: “We are delighted to receive this award, which reflects our strong commitment to biodiversity and creating spaces where nature can flourish.

“The Gnollywood sign and wildflower meadows are just the beginning of our journey to make Gnoll Country Park a sanctuary for wildlife and a place where people can enjoy nature throughout the year.

“This award recognises the fantastic work of our Countryside & Wildlife Team and the staff at Gnoll Country Park.”

He added: “I would like to thank the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature fund for supporting the Gnollywood sign project, alongside the continued dedication of council staff who are working together to create high-quality green spaces where wildlife and people can thrive.”