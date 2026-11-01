Countryside charity warns against reviving M4 relief road across Gwent Levels

Mark Mansfield

A Welsh countryside charity has rejected calls by Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates to revive the M4 relief road, warning that a route across the Gwent Levels would cause irreparable environmental damage.

CPRW accused Mr Skates of overlooking the scheme’s environmental impact and challenged his change of position since March, when, as Transport Minister, he said the relief road’s time had “been and gone”.

Mr Skates has now called for the Plaid Cymru administration to begin work on a revised version of the road, telling BBC Wales there was “no other option on the table” to solve congestion around Newport.

In March, he described the cost of building the road as “enormous” and defended the decision not to proceed.

“There was simply not the sort of money that was required to build the black route available to the Welsh government,” he said.

“It was right not to go ahead with it at the time because of the financial cost.”

CPRW said the environmental arguments that helped persuade the previous Labour government to abandon the scheme in 2019 remained valid.

“We have spent many years helping to ensure increased protection for this unique landscape,” the charity said.

“The arguments to protect it are overwhelming and proposals to resurrect the M4 relief road across the Gwent Levels are ill founded.

“Were the proposal to proceed, it would cause irreparable damage to its beauty and biodiversity including many threatened species.”

The original scheme was rejected by then First Minister Mark Drakeford in 2019 on financial and environmental grounds.

Mr Drakeford concluded that its impact on the Gwent Levels’ wildlife, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and historic landscape outweighed the road’s advantages. He said he would not have proceeded even if the scheme had been affordable.

CPRW also pointed to an Arup report published by the Welsh Government earlier this year, which it said examined eight options and concluded that the original black route was no longer viable.

The charity called for an explanation of spending on measures associated with the Burns recommendations to improve public transport and tackle congestion in south-east Wales. Its statement raised questions about whether funding had been fully used, but did not provide figures establishing an underspend.

It also cited draft planning guidance published in February, which set out an approach to protecting ecological networks, restoring sensitive parts of the Levels and ensuring development contributed to the landscape’s long-term health.

Carbon emissions

Former Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe has recently defended her role in opposing the relief road, citing carbon emissions and the needs of households without cars.

She questioned whether the scheme was consistent with the goal of a prosperous Wales based on a productive, innovative and low-carbon society, and whether committing the government’s borrowing capacity to it would disproportionately benefit better-off households.

The dispute comes as the Welsh Government begins an 18-month study into road-based solutions for the M4 around Newport.

Announcing the work on October 6, Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said the government had concluded that road infrastructure improvements were needed alongside other measures. A preferred option will be selected after the study.

“People want action, not endless discussion,” he said. “They want reliable journeys, less disruption and confidence that Government is getting on with improving things and making a difference to people’s lives.”

Brynglas Tunnels

Options under consideration include widening the Brynglas Tunnels and the A48, alongside restrictions or closures at some motorway junctions. Potential junction closures have prompted opposition from Newport City Council and concerns among councillors in neighbouring Caerphilly.

Alongside the study, the Welsh Government has pledged continued investment in public transport, including work to accelerate Cardiff Parkway and Magor and Undy stations, improve access to Severn Tunnel Junction and strengthen bus links between Newport and Cardiff.