Nation.Cymru staff

A countryside trail linking two historic villages near internationally significant gold mines has been relaunched following a £20,000 programme of improvements.

The Cothi Trail, between Caio and Pumsaint in north Carmarthenshire, provides a shared route for horse riders, walkers and cyclists exploring the landscape and heritage of the Cothi Valley.

The route links to the area around the Dolaucothi Gold Mines, with improvements intended to make it easier for visitors and residents to enjoy the countryside and its history.

Described by Carmarthenshire County Council as the county’s first dedicated multi-user trail of its kind, it was relaunched on November 19.

Work has included route improvements, upgraded infrastructure, renewed waymarking and new interpretation features.

The project was funded through a £20,000 Welsh Government Access Improvement Grant and supports the council’s Equestrian Strategy, published earlier this year.

It follows feedback from the local equestrian community about the need for more off-road riding opportunities. The council said the improvements would also benefit walkers and cyclists and provide opportunities for outdoor learning.

Representatives from the council, Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, the National Trust, the British Horse Society and local user groups attended the launch.

Around 20 pupils and staff from Ysgol Talley also joined the event.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, the council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, said: “The re-launch of the Cothi Trail delivers improved access to the countryside for horse riders, walkers and cyclists. It also represents a significant investment in the delivery of Carmarthenshire’s Equestrian Access Strategy.

“Through improvements to the trail and supporting infrastructure, we have enhanced the experience for users while helping to protect and promote this valuable recreational asset.”

The council hopes the relaunched route will encourage visitors to explore more of the Cothi Valley, supporting local attractions, hospitality businesses and accommodation providers.

Cllr Vaughan Owen added: “The enhancements made through this project will help more people enjoy the area’s outstanding natural beauty and rich heritage, while supporting active lifestyles and sustainable tourism.”

The project was delivered through a partnership between Carmarthenshire County Council, the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales and the National Trust.