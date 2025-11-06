County borough to offer free parking for Christmas shoppers

A Welsh county borough will offer free parking in its town centres in the run up to Christmas with five dates designated as “free parking days”.

Port Talbot, Pontardawe and Neath town centres will offer free parking for Christmas shoppers on Wednesday 17 December, Thursday 18 December, Friday, 19 December, Saturday 20 December and Sunday, 21 December.

It’s hoped the free parking days will benefits local shops and businesses as well as save Christmas shoppers’ cash in the run up to the big day.

Councilor Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Connectivity, said: “The ongoing initiative to offer free parking was designed to benefit local businesses directly, by making town centres more accessible to shoppers and visitors in the days before Christmas.

“By removing parking costs on selected days, the scheme encourages more people to visit, boosts customer spending and creates a more welcoming environment for residents and tourists alike.”

Councilor Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth added: “This approach supports the vibrancy of the town centres of Neath, Port Talbot and Pontardawe, helping businesses recover from the challenges of the pandemic and strengthening the local economy through greater engagement and greater community presence.

“This is completely in line with the council’s ongoing marketing campaign ‘Supporting our Town Centres’, which encourages residents to shop locally and support independent businesses.”

Consultation

This year’s free parking timetable was agreed following a consultation with businesses and organisations located in the town centres of Neath, Port Talbot, and Pontardawe.

Eligible businesses and organisations were invited to vote on their preferred five days of free parking for the 2025-26 financial year.

The most popular dates, selected before April 2025, will now be implemented by the council’s parking services team.

The council says this collaborative approach has ensured that the free parking schedule aligns with the preferences of local business stakeholders.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free parking days by shopping locally and supporting the independent traders who help make our town centres unique.

Visitors from nearby areas are also welcome to discover the lively town centres of Neath Port Talbot, find new places and enjoy the special atmosphere while supporting local businesses.

These are the car parks involved in the initiative:

Neath

High Street Car Park

Milland Road Car Park

Neath Multi-Storey Car Park

Rosser Street Car Park

Port Talbot

Bethany Square Car Park

Civic Centre Car Park

Harbourside – Parkway

Port Talbot Multi-Storey Car Park

St Mary’s Car Park

Station Road Car Park

Pontardawe

Herbert Street Lower Car Park

Herbert Street Upper Car Park

Pontardawe By-Pass Car Park