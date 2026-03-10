County council faces key decision day over local school closures

Hayley Jones

A county council faced a tense and closely watched meeting as councillors debated the future of three local schools.

Pembrokeshire County Council has long been in discussion about the potential closures of Manorbier, Stepaside, and Ysgol Clydau.

The discussions come amid the council’s ongoing school modernisation programme, which has proposed a series of closures and consolidations across the county.

The debate over Step Aside School raised particular concern for pupils from the Gypsy and Traveller community. Councillors noted that closure could have a disproportionate impact on school attendance within this group.

Councillor Phil Kidney warned: “I worry that they simply will stop attending,” highlighting the potential disruption to education for these pupils if the school is closed.

Council leaders have confirmed that all decisions made by the school modernisation committee will be revisited before September, leaving the final outcome for Step Aside School still under review.

The proposed closure of Ysgol Clydau, a Welsh-speaking school, sparked significant debate among councillors concerned about the wider impact on the local Welsh-speaking community.

Several Welsh-speaking councillors spoke out against the closure, with Councillor Iwan Ward emphasising the cultural and linguistic implications: losing the school could weaken the presence of the Welsh language in the area.

The vote on Ysgol Clydau’s future was one of the closest in recent council history. The final result saw 26 votes in favour of closure, 25 against, and 1 abstention.

This narrow margin means the council’s recommendation to close the school has passed, though the decision remains controversial.

The council has pledged to continue engaging with affected communities and will review all school modernisation proposals before the new academic year begins.

Parents and community members remain deeply concerned about the potential disruption to education, particularly for vulnerable groups and Welsh-speaking families.