County launches campaign to be ‘most romantic destination’ in Wales

Ella Groves

A Welsh county has launched a new campaign to position themselves as the “most romantic destination in Wales”.

As the home of the tragic love story between Myrddin (Merlin) and the Lady of the Lake, Carmarthenshire has a long history of love and passion.

Carmarthenshire County Council are now aiming to inspire modern couples to view the county as the Welsh home of romance for weddings and intimate celebrations.

The council is launching two new initiatives with the aim of keeping more wedding spending in the county and creating greater opportunities for local businesses.

A comprehensive guide to the county’s wedding suppliers, venues, creative professionals, and artisan makers will be compiled as part of the new campaign.

The aim of the directory is to make it easier for couples to make the most of local businesses and suppliers in Carmarthenshire for their weddings and events.

‘Meet the Supplier Showcase’

Hosted at the Great Glasshouse at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, a ‘Meet the Supplier’ Showcase on 20 Janurary 2026 will also take place as part of the campaign.

The event will bring together suppliers, venue managers, tourism professionals, wedding coordinators, and registrars and celebrants, for a day of networking and business development.

The showcase will feature a series of free workshops and seminars to help strengthen existing businesses and grow the countys profile.

On the day, a ‘Business Roadshow’ will offer direct access to Carmarthenshire County Council Officers for guidance on licensing, planning and funding, grant opportunities, marketing and tourism support, and Carmarthenshire’s Registrars and Celebrants.

Councillor, Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Lesuire, Culture and Tourism, said: “Carmarthenshire is one of the most romantic destinations in Wales, and we want as many local businesses as possible to benefit from the county’s growing wedding sector.

“By bringing suppliers and venues together under one roof, we are strengthening the local supply chain, keeping spend in our communities, and showcasing the incredible talent we have right here on our doorstep.”

Businesses in floristry, jewellery, decor, photography, catering, beauty, and more are invited to take part in the showcase.