County planner given Welsh language lesson after poor village name pronunciation

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Poor pronunciation of a village name saw a county planner given a Welsh language lesson by a councillor during a meeting.

Plans to knock-down an outbuilding and build a two storey extension at number one Kinghead cottages at Dolau near Llandrindod Wells were in front of Powys County Council’s Planning committee meeting on Wednesday February 19.

Maddie Watkin who works in the council’s planning department had applied to do the work on the building which is on the west end of an eight cottage terrace.

Plans for the extension show that a home office is included in the proposal.

Application

Llanfihangel Rhydithon community council had discussed the application in November and supported it.

The council said they are: “pleased to encourage new families to the community.”

As the application was by a member of staff, committee solicitor Rachel Mole said that as she had looked at the file.

“In line with the protocol I have reviewed the file and can confirm it has been processed as normal,” said Ms Mole.

Planning office Luke Woosnam said: “As the proposed extension is on the west side of the dwelling, I don’t consider there will be any concerns over loss of light or privacy to any of the neighbours.

“My recommendation is one of consent.”

Report

Plaid Cymru’s Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “This is a comprehensive report and coming to committee is a formality, I have no hesitation in recommending approval of the report.

“Although I would say the place is not called ‘Doli’ that’s a child’s toy it’s pronunciation is ‘Dolau’.”

Mr Woosnam apologised for his mispronunciation of Dolau when he presented his report.

Cllr Vaughan’s proposal was backed by Powys Independent’s Cllr Ed Jones.

A vote was then taken, and councillors unanimously approved the application.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

