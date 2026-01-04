County planners back 1.5km hydrogen pipeline

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a 1.5km hydrogen gas pipeline in west Wales in connection with a previously granted scheme for green energy production has been given the go-ahead by county planners.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Zurich-based MorGen Energy Ltd, previously known as H2 Energy Europe, sought permission for a 1.5km six-inch 10-bar low-pressure hydrogen pipeline and associated Above Ground Installation at the Impala Terminal, Milford Haven to the South Hook Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal.

A supporting statement through agent Fisher German said the scheme crossed both Pembrokeshire County Council and the national park authorities, with a similar application before that authority.

It added: “The proposals form part of the West Wales Hydrogen project, where planning permission was granted on October 6, 2023, for the development of a new 20MW hydrogen production facility at the Impala Terminal (formerly Puma Energy) in Milford Haven.

“The approved hydrogen production facility which uses electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, where the oxygen is a by-product of the process. The hydrogen production plant will produce 1,875 tons of hydrogen per year. Hydrogen will be distributed via high pressure vessels (40 ft. containers) to various customers in the closer vicinity, opening the hydrogen market to a large variety of customers.

“Hydrogen will also be distributed to the South Hook LNG Terminal and it is proposed that this will be via a new six-inch 10-bar hydrogen pipeline. The option to supply hydrogen to the South Hook LNG terminal via high pressure hydrogen containers was dismissed due to safety considerations at the terminal.

“This application therefore seeks planning permission for a section of below ground hydrogen pipeline within the jurisdiction of Pembrokeshire County Council, which comprises the north part of the route from the hydrogen plant at Impala to the South Hook LNG Terminal, alongside an AGI at the Impala Terminal.”

An officer report recommending approval said: “The proposal is to construct a below ground hydrogen pipeline and an Above Ground Installation (AGI). The southern part of the proposed pipeline is within the jurisdiction of the Pembroke Coast National Park Authority – a separate planning application has been made to PCNPA.

“The hydrogen pipeline would supply South Hook LNG terminal with low carbon hydrogen from a new hydrogen production facility at the Impala Terminal that benefits from planning permission.

“The application states that ‘the South Hook LNG Terminal will use the hydrogen to partially decarbonize their site, namely their Submerged Combustion Vaporisers (SCVs) by blending hydrogen into the natural gas stream’.”

The application was conditionally approved.