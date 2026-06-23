County’s schools to close amid extreme heat warning

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

All schools in a Welsh county will be closed for Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat – the council has confirmed.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, which will be in place from 9am on Wednesday (June 24) until 9pm on Thursday June 25.

A Blaenau Gwent council spokeswoman said: “All schools are closed tomorrow and Thursday.”

To the north of Blaenau Gwent and slightly out of the red weather warning area – Powys council says that schools will be open.

A Powys council spokeswoman said: “There are no current plans to close any of the schools.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and settings to support them in responding appropriately to the conditions and safeguarding their communities.”

However, since the statement was issued – Ysgol Penmaes special school in Brecon has announced on the council website that it will be closed tomorrow due to adverse weather.

Neath Port Talbot Council have also announced that a significant number of its schools will close, with more updates expected due to severe weather or water supply interruptions.

A full list of the schools that have announced they will close is available on the Neath Port Talbot Council site.

Certain schools across Wales and south Wales in particular are also expected to close early on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures climb to their hottest.

Parents and carers are encouraged to visit their council’s websites and social media for updates.