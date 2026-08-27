Couple forced out of home as water supply dries up

Martin Shipton

A couple in their 70s had to move out of their remote home in Powys to stay with relatives when the spring from which they get their water ran virtually dry.

The pair – both members of the Green Party – say the drying up of their private water supply provides powerful and tangible evidence of the impact of climate change.

“We bought the house in the parish of Beguildy, near Knighton, in 1980, and have lived there full time since 2012,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.

“We managed to fill our storage tank before the water dropped too low to pump and then cut our consumption back drastically so that, when we left, we still had enough water to allow us to return as and when. Ten days ago our spring – a tributary of the River Teme – almost completely dried up because of the heat wave. It is completely unprecedented for that to happen – it didn’t even occur in the extremely hot summer of 1976, as we were told that by the people who owned the cottage before us.

“We’re going to have to have a borehole drilled at a cost of £15,000. The company involved says it is inundated with similar requests. We’re fortunate and can afford it, but many couldn’t. We’re hoping to return home soon.

“With all the weather events taking place in many parts of the world, it is highly irresponsible for some politicians to claim that climate change doesn’t exist. What has happened to us has grave implications for farmers too.”

Former Labour MP Lynne Jones, who joined the Green Party herself two years ago after Keir Starmer appeared to condone Israel’s action in cutting off power and water in Gaza, is also a member of Powys Green Party.

She said: “We’ve got a survey on the heat wave which is now online but will be properly launched at Knighton Show and Carnival this coming Saturday. As someone who was one of the few MPs to be a trained scientist, I am very concerned about the disinformation being spread about climate change by politicians who have no knowledge of the issue at all.

“What’s happening now follows decades of inaction by successive governments that have failed to ensure that communities are as resilient as they should be.”

Survey

Councillor Jeremy Brignell-Thorp, a Green Party member of Powys County Council, said: “Following the unprecedented high temperatures and water shortages, Powys Green Party has created a survey to support people to adapt to more frequent heat wave conditions. The survey is open now and will continue until October.

“Leaflets advertising the survey, featuring the work of local artist Suzybee Brady, will be distributed at the Green Party stall at Saturday’s Knighton Show and Carnival and again at Hay Market on Saturday September 5.

“The survey came about after discussions between Green Party members themselves affected by the heat and drought. Most adversely affected have been the two members who have had to leave their house to stay with relatives as their private water supply has run dry. “All the evidence points towards heat waves and extreme weather events being more frequent. Not enough has been done to prepare us for the impact of climate change or to address the UK’s contribution towards the climate emergency we have been warned of for decades.”

You can contribute to the survey here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.